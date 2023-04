Multiple Fatalities From Reported Tornado in Southern Missouri

There are multiple fatalities and injuries in southern Missouri after a reported tornado ripped through Bollinger County at about 4 a.m. today.Located about 30 minutes west of Cape Girardeau, the Glennallen area appears to have been hit the hardest, with multiple structures flattened and a large debris field stretching across the area. KFVS reports that the number of deaths and injuries in the area is not yet known as search and rescue operations are currently underway.The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted a photo of the destruction in the area to its Facebook page and has asked that people “please avoid the area and give first responders room to operate.” CNN reports that this “deadly and destructive” storm system has spawned at least 10 reports of tornadoes.Here in St. Louis, the severe thunderstorm watch has been extended until 11 a.m.