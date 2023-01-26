Murder Charges Filed in Fox Park Shooting

Chavis Roberts is accused of killing a man who tried to stop him from shooting someone else

By on Thu, Jan 26, 2023 at 12:09 pm

Booking photo of 42-year-old Chavis Roberts.
City Justice Center
Booking photo of 42-year-old Chavis Roberts.

St. Louis man Chavis Roberts is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing an individual who was trying to stop Roberts from shooting someone else on Tuesday.

The alleged murder happened in the Fox Park neighborhood.

According to the police probable cause statement, Roberts, 42, entered a residence on Minnesota Avenue, pointed a pistol at a 34-year-old living there and said that he had been sent there to kill him.

Another individual, a man in his 50s, living at the residence intervened and a tussle ensued between him and Roberts. Roberts shot this man in the chest, and the gunshot victim stumbled to the rear of the house before succumbing to the wound. In the physical altercation, Roberts and 34-year-old he had originally pointed the gun at both suffered nonfatal gunshot wounds as well.

Roberts fled the scene, and the surviving resident went out onto the porch where he was met by police before being taken to the hospital.

Roberts was taken into custody after he showed up at South City Hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand.

The individual who had been living at the house on Minnesota who Roberts allegedly initially pointed a weapon at later identified Roberts in a line up.

