NAACP Hopes Crestwood Lawsuit Sparks Conversation About County Food Deserts

Monica Obradovic
The NAACP does not see the sense in putting a Dierbergs directly across the street from a Schnucks.
St. Louis County NAACP President John Bowman has tried for decades to have conversations with business and government leaders about equitable development in St. Louis County. As Dierbergs Markets plans to open another store in an affluent, predominantly white area of the county, Bowman says he has had enough.
On Wednesday, the NAACP filed a lawsuit against the City of Crestwood for granting Dierbergs a tax incentive to build a retail center and store in the empty pit that once bore Crestwood Mall.
The lawsuit argues Crestwood failed to hold public hearings after development plans at the site for a retail center, anchored by a 70,000 square-foot Dierbergs grocery store, changed last year. Failing to do so violates state statute and silences the voice of the public, the NAACP asserts.
But Bowman says he hopes this lawsuit will bring attention to a larger issue – food deserts in north St. Louis County.
Once it opens, the new Dierbergs market will join at least four other fresh-food providers within a three-mile radius. A Schnucks sits directly across the street from the former Crestwood Plaza. An Aldi is less than a half mile down Watson Road and a Target and Wal-Mart are also nearby in Kirkwood.
Bowman questions why public dollars are being used to bring grocery stores to areas of St. Louis County that don’t need them. He, along with the NAACP, object to Crestwood allowing Dierburgs to use $17 million generated through tax-increment financing, or TIF, to support the grocer’s new development.
“It’s been a pattern in St. Louis County to use these dollars to develop wealthy, predominantly-white areas of St. Louis, where, in most instances, they’re already in good shape, they already have commerce and residents – as opposed to the blight in north county,” Bowman tells the RFT.
In a statement, City of Crestwood officials agreed that tax incentives should be used to address food deserts around the county and encouraged affected jurisdictions to take such steps.
“However, Crestwood cannot use TIF to address that issue in areas outside of its boundaries, and the redevelopment of Crestwood’s local mall site has nothing to do with addressing food deserts elsewhere,” officials stated.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture identifies several areas of north St. Louis County
as food deserts, or areas where a significant share of residents live one or more miles away from the nearest supermarket.
Monica Obradovic
Prime real estate.
“I want that to end,” Bowman says. “I don’t want our area to be recognized as a food desert where senior citizens have to drive 10 miles to get quality food.”
Dierbergs’ commitment to open yet another grocery store in Crestwood sparks “a much broader conversation,” Bowman argues, about development and businesses’ choices to continuously establish themselves in south and west St. Louis County, while the northern portion receives much less development.
“If the St. Louis region is never going to be all it can be, you can’t have one community overserved while another community is underserved,” Bowman says.
Out of its 26 stores, Dierbergs has one location in north St. Louis County in Florissant. A spokesman for the supermarket chain did not respond to the RFT’s request for comment.
Crestwood officials described the NAACP’s lawsuit as “frivolous” and “politically motivated.”
“We are not deterred from proceeding, and we are confident we will ultimately prevail on the merits,” Mayor Grant Mabie said in a statement.
There have been four attempts to redevelop the former Crestwood Mall site over the past eight years.
In addition to Dierbergs, McBride Homes will also redevelop the site by building 81 homes. The pair kicked off the project last week with a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.