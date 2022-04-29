Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

NAACP Hopes Crestwood Lawsuit Sparks Conversation About County Food Deserts

By on Fri, Apr 29, 2022 at 5:42 pm

click to enlarge The NAACP does not see the sense in putting a Dierbergs directly across the street from a Schnucks. - MONICA OBRADOVIC
Monica Obradovic
The NAACP does not see the sense in putting a Dierbergs directly across the street from a Schnucks.


St. Louis County NAACP President John Bowman has tried for decades to have conversations with business and government leaders about equitable development in St. Louis County. As Dierbergs Markets plans to open another store in an affluent, predominantly white area of the county, Bowman says he has had enough.

On Wednesday, the NAACP filed a lawsuit against the City of Crestwood for granting Dierbergs a tax incentive to build a retail center and store in the empty pit that once bore Crestwood Mall.

The lawsuit argues Crestwood failed to hold public hearings after development plans at the site for a retail center, anchored by a 70,000 square-foot Dierbergs grocery store, changed last year. Failing to do so violates state statute and silences the voice of the public, the NAACP asserts.

But Bowman says he hopes this lawsuit will bring attention to a larger issue – food deserts in north St. Louis County.

Once it opens, the new Dierbergs market will join at least four other fresh-food providers within a three-mile radius. A Schnucks sits directly across the street from the former Crestwood Plaza. An Aldi is less than a half mile down Watson Road and a Target and Wal-Mart are also nearby in Kirkwood.

Bowman questions why public dollars are being used to bring grocery stores to areas of St. Louis County that don’t need them. He, along with the NAACP, object to Crestwood allowing Dierburgs to use $17 million generated through tax-increment financing, or TIF, to support the grocer’s new development.

“It’s been a pattern in St. Louis County to use these dollars to develop wealthy, predominantly-white areas of St. Louis, where, in most instances, they’re already in good shape, they already have commerce and residents – as opposed to the blight in north county,” Bowman tells the RFT.

In a statement, City of Crestwood officials agreed that tax incentives should be used to address food deserts around the county and encouraged affected jurisdictions to take such steps.

“However, Crestwood cannot use TIF to address that issue in areas outside of its boundaries, and the redevelopment of Crestwood’s local mall site has nothing to do with addressing food deserts elsewhere,” officials stated.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture identifies several areas of north St. Louis County as food deserts, or areas where a significant share of residents live one or more miles away from the nearest supermarket.

click to enlarge Prime real estate. - MONICA OBRADOVIC
Monica Obradovic
Prime real estate.

“I want that to end,” Bowman says. “I don’t want our area to be recognized as a food desert where senior citizens have to drive 10 miles to get quality food.”

Dierbergs’ commitment to open yet another grocery store in Crestwood sparks “a much broader conversation,” Bowman argues, about development and businesses’ choices to continuously establish themselves in south and west St. Louis County, while the northern portion receives much less development.

“If the St. Louis region is never going to be all it can be, you can’t have one community overserved while another community is underserved,” Bowman says.

Out of its 26 stores, Dierbergs has one location in north St. Louis County in Florissant. A spokesman for the supermarket chain did not respond to the RFT’s request for comment.

Crestwood officials described the NAACP’s lawsuit as “frivolous” and “politically motivated.”

“We are not deterred from proceeding, and we are confident we will ultimately prevail on the merits,” Mayor Grant Mabie said in a statement.

There have been four attempts to redevelop the former Crestwood Mall site over the past eight years.

In addition to Dierbergs, McBride Homes will also redevelop the site by building 81 homes. The pair kicked off the project last week with a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]
Bellefontaine Neighbors South of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]
Ballwin It’s not the fanciest or the richest part of west county, but Ballwin is an excellent place to raise a family. There are great school districts, fabulous shopping opportunities and community spirit. Watch out for Ballwin cops, though — they’re legendarily hotheaded.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to West County [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]
Bellefontaine Neighbors South of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]
Ballwin It’s not the fanciest or the richest part of west county, but Ballwin is an excellent place to raise a family. There are great school districts, fabulous shopping opportunities and community spirit. Watch out for Ballwin cops, though — they’re legendarily hotheaded.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to West County [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]
Bellefontaine Neighbors South of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]
Ballwin It’s not the fanciest or the richest part of west county, but Ballwin is an excellent place to raise a family. There are great school districts, fabulous shopping opportunities and community spirit. Watch out for Ballwin cops, though — they’re legendarily hotheaded.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to West County [PHOTOS]

Trending

Our Very Incomplete Guide to St. Louis County's Municipalities

By Riverfront Times

We've provided a glimpse into every St. Louis County municipality, or at least every one we could find.

St. Louis County Man to Be Put to Death Tomorrow for 1996 Murders

By Ryan Krull

Carman Deck is scheduled to be put to death tomorrow.

Minor Earthquake Rumbles St. Louis County

By Ryan Krull

The earthquake epicenter is shown by this star.

Hartmann: Missourians Get What They Pay for from the State, Which Isn’t Much

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri is scraping the bottom of the barrel in many nationwide rankings.

Also in News

Union Police Shoot and Kill Dog

By Monica Obradovic

Home security footage shows children running after officers shot a dog nearby.

St. Louis County Man to Be Put to Death Tomorrow for 1996 Murders

By Ryan Krull

Carman Deck is scheduled to be put to death tomorrow.

Hartmann: Missourians Get What They Pay for from the State, Which Isn’t Much

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri is scraping the bottom of the barrel in many nationwide rankings.

LaunchCode Hopes to Expand Programs in Missouri Prisons

By Jenna Jones

Inmates at Missouri correctional facilities are learning computer programming skills with help from St. Louis nonprofit LaunchCode.
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us