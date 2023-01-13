Narcan Training and Distribution Event in South City Next Week

The opioid-reversing drug has saved countless lives

By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 4:50 pm

click to enlarge You could end up being someone’s guardian angel - VCU Capital News Service / Flickr
VCU Capital News Service / Flickr
You could end up being someone’s guardian angel

With the opioid epidemic seemingly here to stay, it’s now common for Americans to know someone with an opioid problem or to witness an opioid-related incident.

There is help out there, though, and you (yes, you) could end up being someone’s guardian angel if you have access to Narcan and know how to deliver it to overdosing individuals.

Naloxone, which is commonly called the brand name Narcan, is a lifesaving drug that can be used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids. When administered successfully, it can mitigate an overdose within minutes.

Opioid users and medical professionals have been relying on the drug for years but with how common it is to witness an overdose these days, people are often encouraged to carry some Narcan or at least know how to use it.

On Monday at 4 p.m. at Cherokee Street's Golden Record (2720 Cherokee Street, TheGoldenRecord.live), there will be a community Narcan training and distribution event.

Presented by MoNetwork (Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery) and publicized by the South City STL Harm Reduction Instagram account, this event is free and open to the public.

In addition to giving out Narcan and training, they’ll be serving refreshments, too, and all visitors will leave there feeling prepared to save a life. Seems like a great deal.

