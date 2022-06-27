Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Neglect at the Center of Alleged St. Louis Child Killer's Trial

Nurse says Dawan Ferguson deprived his severely disabled son of food and clothing

By on Mon, Jun 27, 2022 at 7:21 pm

click to enlarge Beginning today, a jury will have to decide if Dawan Ferguson is guilty of child abuse and killing his nine-year-old son Christian in 2003. - SCREENSHOT VIA KSDK
Screenshot via KSDK
Beginning today, a jury will have to decide if Dawan Ferguson is guilty of child abuse and killing his nine-year-old son Christian in 2003.

Two nurses who tended to Christian Ferguson in the year before he died painted a bleak picture of the nine-year-old's life with his father in Pine Lawn.

Christian's father, Dawan Ferguson, stands accused of killing Christian in June of 2003 and then telling police an elaborate cover story of Christian being in the backseat of an SUV when it was stolen.

Christian suffered from a severe form of Citrullinmeia, a rare genetic disorder that left him unable to digest protein. By 2003, he could no longer walk or use the bathroom and required extensive care.

The state is claiming that Ferguson was an extremely neglectful person who viewed his disabled son as an "inconvenience."

Ferguson's public defender, Jemia Steele, is arguing that Christian's mother, Theda Person, who was estranged from Ferguson in 2003, has been working to sway witnesses to testify against him.

Much of the testimony on day one of the trial came from two home health-care workers who cared for Christian in 2002.

At-home nurse Trdell Overbey testified that Christian “never had clean clothing. I would let him wear my son’s clothing. I didn’t mind. I wouldn’t let him go out like that.”

Overbey says she bought food for Christian to eat. Often there were no sheets on the bed in Christian’s bedroom, which typically smelled overwhelmingly of urine.

Overbey went on to testify that one weekend when she wasn’t at the home, Christian’s feeding apparatus fell out and was on the floor on Monday morning when she arrived at the house. She says she took Christian to the hospital herself. Ferguson did not want to go.

During cross examination, Steele asked Overbey why, even though she was a mandated reporter, she never alerted the state’s Department of Social Services about the alleged neglect going on in the Ferguson home. Overbey acknowledged she never reported anything to the state, but she did report concerns to the nursing agency she worked for.

Overbey also said she often felt intimidated by Ferguson, who worked as a bounty hunter.

Kimberly Nelson, another nurse who worked in Ferguson’s home around the same time, spoke much more favorably about him. She testified she was never afraid of him and that she saw loving interactions between father and son.

However, Nelson also testified that once when she went to refill one of Christian’s prescriptions, she couldn’t get it refilled because Christian hadn’t been brought in to see a doctor in over a year.

Nelson, not Ferguson, took Christian to subsequent doctor’s appointments.

The testimony of both Nelson and Overbey was punctuated by frequent objections from both defense and prosecution. Many of these resulted in both counsels approaching the bench to talk with the judge.

At one point, Judge Brian May encouraged the attorneys to move things along with fewer interruptions. During one consultation with both attorneys at the bench he could be heard saying the frequent delays were making them all look “foolish.”

May was speaking to both defense and prosecution when he said this, but in general May rejected many more of the defense counsel’s objections than the prosecution’s.

In the late afternoon, Christian’s maternal aunt Sharon Williams took the stand. In addition to being Person’s sister, Williams acted as a go-between for Ferguson and Person after they separated.

Williams testified that in 2003, when Person was trying to regain partial custody of Christian, Ferguson told her he didn’t want to go back to court in the ongoing custody dispute. She added that Ferguson was so “agitated” about the situation that he said Person would see Christian “over my dead body.”

A series of objections during the questioning of Williams led to yet another consultation between the attorneys and the judge. Instead of allowing proceedings to resume, May dismissed the jury for the day a little before 4 p.m.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

Trending

More on the Alleged Cult That Bought Nelly’s Crumbling Mansion

By Ryan Krull

The Kingdom of God Global Church now owns the 10,000 square foot, Tuscan-style pad.

Amtrak Train Derails, Tips Over After Collision in Missouri

By Jaime Lees

Amtrak Train Derails, Tips Over After Collision in Missouri

Hartmann: Eric Greitens Ties up and Blindfolds the Republican Party

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens and a paramilitary goon squad prepare to break into an empty house in Greitens latest campaign ad.

St. Louis Must Do More To Protect Citizens From Nuclear Waste

By Maria Chappelle-Nadal

St. Louis Airport Site and Coldwater Creek

Also in News

Amtrak Train Derails, Tips Over After Collision in Missouri

By Jaime Lees

Amtrak Train Derails, Tips Over After Collision in Missouri

Sweat-Drenched and High on Glob at Trump's Post-Roe Victory Rally

By Daniel Hill

Even ol' Uncle Sam was looking a bit worse for wear in the extreme heat.

Hartmann: Eric Greitens Ties up and Blindfolds the Republican Party

By Ray Hartmann

Eric Greitens and a paramilitary goon squad prepare to break into an empty house in Greitens latest campaign ad.

Roe v. Wade Overturned, Missouri Has Near-Complete Abortion Ban

By Monica Obradovic

An anti-abortion rally in Kiener Plaza.
More

Digital Issue

June 22, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us