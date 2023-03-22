Neighbors Say Aldermanic Candidate Doesn’t Live in the 11th Ward

click to enlarge MONICA OBRADOVIC The 21st Ward includes the O’Fallon neighborhood and parts of Fairgrounds, College Hill, Penrose and Kingsway East.

Carla “Coffee” Wright says she’s lived in her house in the 21st Ward long enough to run for the Board of Aldermen. But neighbors tell the RFT the house she claims to live in has long been abandoned.

Wright’s residency was called into question in the past week when her opponent, 21st Ward Alderwoman Laura Keys, filed a lawsuit against Wright and the Board of Election Commissioners to disqualify Wright as a candidate for the new redistricted 11th Ward.

Keys says Wright has never met the legal qualifications required for aldermanic candidates, including a city charter requirement that aldermanic candidates live in their wards for at least a year before an election. Keys also accuses Wright of having unpaid water bills and taxes on other city properties, which would also disqualify Wright as a candidate.

“Having lived and worked with the people in my community for 34 years, I know who lives where,” Keys says. “If you tell me you live at an address, usually, I know the people in the area.”

Wright denies Keys’ allegations, which she calls “ridiculous” and “foul.”

“She is coming up with every shenanigan she can,” Wright says.

Tax records show Wright has been the co-owner of a house in the current 21st Ward for at least the last three years, but Keys says other records indicate Wright has not lived in that house for the charter-required year. For example, she notes that the house, in the 4500 block of Holly, has not received water service since 2007.

In a previous interview for an RFT cover story, Wright told a reporter she grew up in an area of the 21st Ward that will soon become part of the new 11th Ward as the city’s long-awaited ward reduction plan finally goes into effect this spring. Wright later moved to California to pursue an acting career, but said she came back to St. Louis around 2003.

click to enlarge BRADEN MCMAKIN Current Ward 21 Alderwoman Laura Keys was elected seven months ago to replace disgraced Alderman John Collins-Muhammad.

Wright’s supposed neighbors say Wright’s house on Holly has been abandoned for years. Others said they occasionally see people come and go from the property or see Wright every once in a while.

“I haven’t seen anybody come in and out of that place for years,” says Dan Taylor, who’s lived across from Wright’s house for 12 years. “I’m pretty much in touch with all my neighbors, and I haven’t seen anybody come out of there.”

Taylor noticed yard decorations and campaign signs on the property recently, he says, and from time to time sees workers come and go from the house. For the most part, he hasn’t seen anybody: “Nobody lives over there.”

One nearby neighbor says she’s lived on the street for seven years, during which Wright’s house has been “abandoned the entire time.” Lately, however, the neighbor has seen Wright cleaning up her backyard. But the neighbor works long hours, and admits she “keeps to herself.”

But Shonda Harris, who has lived near Wright’s house for one year, says she’s seen Wright often and has noticed lights on in the house.

“My guy just did some work for her in her house,” Harris says. “I don’t know why they say she don’t stay there.”

As for Wright, she says she is fine without water service, saying she has a rain barrel and a system in the house that “works for me.”

When asked how she could go by escaping her neighbors’ notice all this time, Wright says she’s “not the butter and sugar neighbor” and spends long periods away from her home for business. She also says she’s worked as an in-home caregiver for cancer patients and elderly relatives.

“I come home when I feel like coming home, and I travel a lot,” Wright says.

Wright says this is just Keys’ latest attempt to intimidate her from running for office. Over the past few months, she claims, members of Keys’ campaign have sent “threatening messages” to Wright via texts and a letter.

Wright doesn’t know who sent the messages. But the anonymous letter, postmarked February 23 and sent to the house she’s accused of not living in, calls Wright “U Fake Whore,” among other profane insults. The writer said they put up posters for Keys — posters that Wright “got an Asshole taking them down.”

click to enlarge Monica Obradovic The house Carla "Coffee" Wright filed as her residence.

Neither of Wright's previous attempts to run for office ever got this contentious, she says. She previously ran for U.S. Senate twice.

“I ran against millionaire Claire McCaskill and not once did that lady disrespect me,” Wright says. “I ran against a billionaire, Trudy Bush Valentine… Not once had that lady disrespected me.”

Suspicions of Wright’s residency apparently began over a month before Keys filed her lawsuit.

The Missouri Department of Revenue performed an investigation into Wright in January and found she was not compliant with the state statute requiring political candidates to be up to date with their taxes.

Wright was given 30 days to resolve any tax delinquencies and Wright did so, according to a February 27 letter from the Department of Revenue.

“Nobody cares about if I pay my taxes anyway,” Wright says. “Shit, they’re looking for help to pay their taxes. They wanna know what you’re gonna do, who’s gonna stand up for us.”

Wright also received a letter from the Missouri Ethics Commission on February 14 saying the office received a complaint against her. But the letter says the complaint failed to allege any facts within the authority of the commission. The complaint was not investigated.

“I don’t have to plead my case to her or nobody else,” Wright says of Keys. “I don’t punch no clock when I come in here. I come and go as I please."

