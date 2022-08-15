Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

New Ballpark Village Statue Honors Chinese Sister City

The statue celebrates St. Louis sister-city Nanjing, where an Adam Wainwright statue stands

By on Mon, Aug 15, 2022 at 12:58 pm

click to enlarge The newest addition to Ballpark Village: a Nanjing ball player at bat.
Ryan Krull
The newest addition to Ballpark Village: a Nanjing ball player at bat.

Since 2019, a statue of two-time Gold Glove–winner Adam Wainwright has stood in a popular urban park in the city of Nanjing, China. Created by Harry Weber, the sculptor behind the Busch Stadium Ozzie Smith statue and countless others, China's bronze Waino is depicted having just released the ball, his eyes watching, waiting to see if the pitch finds its mark.

But who is Wainwright pitching to? Where’s the batter? For three years it was a valid question.

Then on Saturday afternoon, before the Cardinals took on the Milwaukee Brewers, the statue of Waino 7,200 miles away got its counterpart in St. Louis, right outside Busch Stadium in Ballpark Village.

This statue, also crafted by Weber, depicts a baseball player from Nanjing at bat, right in the moment of deciding whether to swing or not. His uniform says Nanjing in both English and Mandarin.
Related
"It's like a ballet step," sculptor Harry Weber says of Adam Wainwright's follow-through, now depicted in statue form.

A 900-Pound Adam Wainwright Is Heading to China. St. Louis Just Got a Look

St. Louis has a storied history with Nanjing. The two have been sister cities since 1979, when then-mayor James Conway flew with a small delegation there and inked an agreement that established St. Louis as the first American city to have a sister city in China.

"We wanted to beat San Francisco," Conway told the RFT for a 2018 cover story about the sister city pact. (San Francisco became the second U.S. city to establish such a relationship with a city in China, becoming sister cities with Shanghai a year later.)

click to enlarge A photo of the Adam Wainwright statue in Nanjing, China displayed on the big screen in Ballpark Village.
Ryan Krull
A photo of the Adam Wainwright statue in Nanjing, China displayed on the big screen in Ballpark Village.

Nanjing is a fitting partner for St. Louis. The two are river cities with deep, storied pasts: Nanjing was once the capital of China, which echoes St. Louis' once being the nation's fourth largest city. They both sit amidst agricultural areas of their respective countries and have rivalries with much larger cities to their east — Chicago and Shanghai. Nanjing, like St. Louis, is incredibly beautiful and welcoming.

In recent years, the St. Louis – Nanjing Sister City Committee has gotten renewed vigor from Tim Herman, of Collins and Herman, a multi-million-dollar specialty construction outfit. In 2008, Herman started spending more and more time in China, where he later met his wife He Jian Ping, who goes by JP and is from Nanjing.

"It's serendipity," Herman says.

Herman and JP, both avid photographers, were instrumental in arranging a series of St. Louis–area photography exhibits highlighting the sister city relationship.

With 2019 being the 40th anniversary of the original agreement signed by Conway, both sides wanted to do something special.

The statues were Herman’s idea.

"The back-forth, pitcher-batter relationship, signifies the ongoing relationship between the two cities," Herman says. "It connects the two cities through something that’s important to us."

Baseball is growing in popularity in China, though it does remain a somewhat obscure sport in the country. Herman says that makes the statues of the ball players ideal. He points to the fact that Nanjing gifted to the Missouri Botanical Gardens a pair of bronze Ming Dynasty chairs, objects with historical importance most St. Louisans aren't aware of until they encounter them at the gardens.

In October 2019, then-Mayor Lyda Krewson traveled with a delegation for the installation of the 7-foot tall statue of Wainwright.

But the installation of the statue of the Nanjing player was delayed due to COVID-19.

Now two and a half years later, the bronze Waino in Nanjing finally has his man at bat located right across Clark Street from Busch stadium in the Together Credit Union Plaza.

Neal Perryman, an attorney with Lewis Rice and president of the St. Louis – Nanjing Sister City Committee, kicked off the unveiling.

"The statues of the pitcher and batter will be permanent members of the sister city relationship," Perryman said.

"One of our hopes was that kids in Nanjing would look at this pitcher throwing a baseball, not understand anything about it and ask questions," Perryman added. "And learn more about St. Louis and America."
Related
Sister cities St. Louis (left) and Nanjing (right) are both river cities -- one on the Mississippi, one on the Yangtze.

St. Louis' Nanjing Connection: How an International Love Story Is Bringing Two Cities Together

Herman said he hopes fans in Ballpark Village will ask their own question when they see the new statue.

"The average person will walk by, ask who the player is and why the writing on his uniform is Chinese," Herman said, adding that those questions will undoubtedly lead to learning about the history of the two cities.

The new statue is modeled on a man highly involved in the sister city relationship who wishes to remain anonymous because he wants the statue to represent the city as whole rather than any one person from Nanjing.

The batter's left foot is raised, which Weber says conveys that the pitch would be halfway between the mound and home plate, a pivotal moment is about to happen.

"I like my statues to move," he says.

click to enlarge The statue with its sculptor, Harry Weber.
Ryan Krull
The statue with its sculptor, Harry Weber.

Perryman said that leading up to the ceremony Saturday, part of him worried that news of increased tensions over Taiwan may cause some passersby to heckle.

Perryman’s son, however, reminded him that it's when relations between the two countries hit a rough patch that these city-to-city exchanges are most important.

Perryman's worries were unfounded anyway. The bustling crowd in the plaza before the game was excited about the new statue and even more enthused about the 900 pound Wainwright representing St. Louis on the other side of the globe.

click to enlarge Neal Perryman, Tim Herman, He Jian Ping, Bill DeWitt III, and Harry Weber in front of the new statue.
Courtesy Neal Perryman
Neal Perryman, Tim Herman, He Jian Ping, Bill DeWitt III, and Harry Weber in front of the new statue.

Eddie Allen from Quincy, Illinois, was at the plaza before the game when the statue was revealed for the first time. A lifelong Cardinals fan, Allen, 82, has decades of memories seeing the Cardinals play live, including being in Sportsman's Park in 1954 when Stan Musial hit five home runs in one game.

When asked what he thought about the statues, Allen said, "That's pretty cool. Yeah, that's really neat."

The woman sitting next to him added: "It will be even more neat if we beat the Brewers."

Alas, the Brewers beat the Cards 3-2.

But Wainwright, perhaps feeling the mojo from his Nanjing statue finally getting its counterpart, pitched nine innings and only gave up three hits.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

Trending

Expect a 'Hibernation Zone' in Missouri This Winter, Almanac Says

By Jenna Jones

Snowy St. Louis streets

Noah MacMillan, Artist and Frequent RFT Illustrator, Dies

By Rosalind Early

Noah MacMillan working on a mural.

St. Louis Just Endured Its Second Wettest July Since 1874

By Benjamin Simon

Pershing and DeBaliviere avenues were overwhelmed by flood waters after rain deluged St. Louis streets on July 28.

Real Estate Brokerages Are Driving Home Buyers Out of North County

By Rosalind Early

In north county, housing prices are rising, which could actually be bad for residents.

Also in News

Hartmann: St. Louis City Police Doth Protest Too Much

By Ray Hartmann

St. Louis Metropolitan Police cop car

Expect a 'Hibernation Zone' in Missouri This Winter, Almanac Says

By Jenna Jones

Snowy St. Louis streets

The Last Supermoon of the Year Shines Over St. Louis Tonight

By Jaime Lees

The Last Supermoon of the Year Shines Over St. Louis Tonight

Brands Against Bans Gets Businesses To Stand With Abortion

By Monica Obradovic

Local businesses are joining Planned Parenthood to oppose abortion bans.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us