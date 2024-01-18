New Bar:PM Footage Shows St. Louis Cop Cuffing Bar's Co-Owner

The officer who responded to the crash handcuffed one of the LGBTQ bar’s owners just 22 seconds after arriving

By on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 at 3:14 pm

Screen grab from the video released today.
@javadesq
Screen grab from the video released today.

Newly released video shows the aftermath of a St. Louis police SUV hitting Bar:PM.

The video was shot by a bystander and released via the Twitter account of Javad Khazaeli, the attorney representing Chad Morris. Co-owner of the Carondelet LGBTQ bar Bar:PM, Morris was taken into custody and charged with assault after the SUV hit his bar, setting off a firestorm.

The video begins after the St. Louis Metropolitan Police SUV had already hit the bar. It shows another officer than the two probationary employees who wrecked the car, a more senior officer named Ramelle Wallace, arrive on the scene and in very short order arrest the other bar co-owner, James Pence.

"We are releasing this so that everyone can see that an officer with an abusive history showed up on the scene, escalated everything, cuffed James within 22 seconds, and had no legal basis to do so," says Khazaeli. "He is the same officer who later beat James' husband, Chad.”

The RFT previously reported on a lawsuit brought against Wallace that accuses Wallace of assaulting a bystander outside an apartment complex on South Broadway in 2019, causing serious injuries including multiple broken bones.

Morris could be seen after his release from the City Justice Center with a black eye. Khazaeli says Wallace gave him that black eye and also left bruises “all across” his body.

The police have resisted the idea of releasing body cam footage of the Bar:PM incident to the general public, though they recently allowed some city officials to view some body cam footage of officers’ interaction with Morris and Pence.

Khazaeli says the footage shown to city officials was "edited and out of context."

Chad Morris spoke to the media just minutes after being released from the St. Louis City Justice Center today.

Bar:PM Owner Arrested by St. Louis Police Was Beaten 'Terribly,' Attorney Says: Chad Morris has been released from the St. Louis jail after his arrest in the early hours of December 18

The scene at Bar:PM in the wee hours of Monday morning.

St. Louis Police Didn’t Do Toxicology Test After Bar:PM Crash: And now even Gov. Parson is calling for the body cam footage to be released

This image of a St. Louis Police SUV was captured in Carondelet moments before the SUV crashed into an LGBTQ bar.

St. Louis Police SUV That Hit Bar:PM Ran a Red Light Moments Earlier: The incident led to criminal charges against the LGBTQ bar’s co-owner

Police chief Robert Tracy addresses the media after one year as the city's top cop.

St. Louis Police Chief Addresses Bar:PM Crash: ‘They Made a Mistake’: Robert Tracy is celebrating a year on the job and a big drop in homicides — but 3 recent high-profile crashes drew questions


Brian Dorsey Killed 2 People. Now He's Fighting to Avoid Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Brian Dorsey is today a model inmate.

