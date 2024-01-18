New Bar:PM Footage Shows St. Louis Cop Cuffing Bar's Co-Owner

click to enlarge @javadesq Screen grab from the video released today.

Newly released video shows the aftermath of a St. Louis police SUV hitting Bar:PM.

The video was shot by a bystander and released via the Twitter account of Javad Khazaeli, the attorney representing Chad Morris. Co-owner of the Carondelet LGBTQ bar Bar:PM, Morris was taken into custody and charged with assault after the SUV hit his bar, setting off a firestorm.

The video begins after the St. Louis Metropolitan Police SUV had already hit the bar. It shows another officer than the two probationary employees who wrecked the car, a more senior officer named Ramelle Wallace, arrive on the scene and in very short order arrest the other bar co-owner, James Pence.

"We are releasing this so that everyone can see that an officer with an abusive history showed up on the scene, escalated everything, cuffed James within 22 seconds, and had no legal basis to do so," says Khazaeli. "He is the same officer who later beat James' husband, Chad.”





Update on Bar:PM where a St. Louis police SUV slammed into our clients 'bar. Then officers handcuffed the owners, beat one up & charged him. Here's video of initial interaction that shows police had no basis to cuff James & escalated this whole thing (Please RT for visibility) pic.twitter.com/Hiym8XzCBO — Javad Khazaeli (@javadesq) January 18, 2024

The RFT previously reported on a lawsuit brought against Wallace that accuses Wallace of assaulting a bystander outside an apartment complex on South Broadway in 2019, causing serious injuries including multiple broken bones.

Morris could be seen after his release from the City Justice Center with a black eye. Khazaeli says Wallace gave him that black eye and also left bruises “all across” his body.

The police have resisted the idea of releasing body cam footage of the Bar:PM incident to the general public, though they recently allowed some city officials to view some body cam footage of officers’ interaction with Morris and Pence.

Khazaeli says the footage shown to city officials was "edited and out of context."