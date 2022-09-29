New Morgan Street Brewery Apartments Set To Be 24/7 Party

The Laclede's Landing hot is spot set to become a $1.9 million mixed-use development

By on Thu, Sep 29, 2022 at 1:32 pm

click to enlarge Entrance and side of the Morgan Street Brewery building.
Kavahn Mansouri
Morgan Street Brewery may soon be a mixed-used development.

If you're of a certain age and went to college in St. Louis — or maybe just lived here in your 20s — at one point, Friday night meant jumping on the Metro and heading to Laclede's Landing. You'd get a little sloppy at the area's many fine establishments, none of which are likely more indelibly stamped on your memory than Morgan Street Brewery, that microbrewery filled with milling singles, terrible dancing and dubious-but-delicious shots. (Anyone else remember the white gummy bear? What was in that?)

Well, though Morgan Street Brewery closed mid-2021, you might soon be able to live there and keep the party going as long as you'd like, reports the St. Louis Business Journal. On Tuesday, a plan to convert the former brewery into a $1.9 million mixed-use development was recommended for a 90 percent, 10-year tax abatement by the St. Louis Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority.

Under the development plan, the ground floor would become restaurants, and the second floor would be converted into lofts. Projected rents are being set at 60 percent of the median income of the area, which makes them "affordable," according to a city official cited by the Biz Journal.

Affordable rents? Living our college nightlife dream? Sounds like a never-ending party.

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. She’s also the editor in chief of Boulevard, a literary magazine.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Trending

Missouri Woman Awaiting Sentence for Fraud Commits More Fraud

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Christen Schulte.

Lewis Reed a No-Show for Court-Ordered Deposition, Attorney Alleges

By Ryan Krull

Lewis Reed speaks with reporters.

St. Louis Man Stole More than 2,000 Items From Home Depot

By Ryan Krull

A Home Depot location in St. Louis.

Player at St. Louis Chess Cup Accused of Using Anal Beads To Cheat

By Ryan Krull

Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

Also in News

Eric Schmitt Can't Help Himself, Sues Over Student Loan Relief

By Benjamin Simon

Eric Schmitt, the man with many lawsuits.

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

By Riverfront Times Staff

Of Course Controversial TikTok Star Britt Barbie is From Missouri

Missouri Woman Awaiting Sentence for Fraud Commits More Fraud

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Christen Schulte.

Missouri Is 6th Most Violent State, FBI Data Shows

By Ryan Krull

A St. Louis police SUV following a shooting in Walnut Park West.
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us