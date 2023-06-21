New York Times Highlights a Great Walk in St. Louis

Writer Ron Stodghill calls a two-mile trek along Market Street "A New African American Trail"

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 1:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A view along Market Street of the Old Court House and the Arch.
STEW SMITH
A view along Market Street of the Old Court House and the Arch.
St. Louis is a great place to take a walk, according to the New York Times.

Earlier this week, the city made a very exclusive list when the Times featured it in its "In 7 Great Cities, 7 Great Walks."

You may have heard of some of the other towns which made the cut, including Paris, Seoul, Sydney and Rio de Janeiro.

The Times is certainly not saying that St. Louis is among the seven most walkable cities on the planet (if only!). Instead, the piece had seven writers pen short essays about a specific urban route that lets "you immerse yourself in the essence" of the city you're walking through.

Writer Ron Stodghill wrote about his two-mile stroll starting by City Park and walking down Market Street toward the Mississippi River.

Stodghill, a former Times staff writer who now teaches at Mizzou, calls this trek "A New African American Trail."

He begins outside the soccer stadium at St. Louis artist Damon Davis' “Pillars of the Valley” installation which commemorates Mill Creek Valley, a once-thriving Black neighborhood whose 20,000 residents were displaced in 1959 for a so-called urban-renewal project that included the building of Highway 40.

On his way from the soccer stadium to the Arch, Stodghill notes Union Station, the new aquarium and Citygarden, which Stodghill calls "a cool, urban sculpture park where bubbly fountains and colorful flowers are on full display — along with St. Louis’ sizable downtown homeless population who, on the day I was there, seemed to prefer hanging out in this garden."

The focus of the essay, and presumably the reason this walk made the Times' list, is how the city's current public projects along Market reckon with St. Louis' history of racism and racial strife.

Stodghill's piece is among the more serious-minded entries in the Times' Summer of Walking package. His two-mile walk is a completed portion of the ambitious Brickline Greenway, which Stodghill calls "as much a greenway as a public reckoning of the city’s racist history."

As Stodghill writes, "In St. Louis, bringing white and Black people together is rarely a walk in the park."

As difficult as that truth is, it's nice to see the city get some attention for trying.

Rounding out the seven featured walks are paths in Marrakesh, Morocco and Zadar, Croatia.

Read Stodghill's essay here.
Related
New Public Art Honors Mill Creek Valley — 64 Years Later

New Public Art Honors Mill Creek Valley — 64 Years Later: Damon Davis' installation by CITYPARK recognized the Black neighborhood, destroyed in the name of "urban renewal"

Slideshow

Counterpublic Highlights St. Louis History With Eye-Catching Art

Counterpublic
29 slides
Counterpublic Counterpublic Counterpublic Counterpublic Counterpublic Counterpublic
Click to View 29 slides

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Has 2 'Preposterously Undervalued' ZIP Codes

By Rosalind Early

Benton Park

Police Release Photos of Gun Men Behind Mass Teen Shooting

By Ryan Krull

Photos of shooting suspects and a third individual released by police.

New York Times Reminds Everyone What a Sh*thole Branson Is

By Rosalind Early

Branson offers a popular Christian entertainment district in the Ozarks. Here is a Mount Rushmore with John Wayne, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin.

Hawley and Schmitt Have Cori Bush Longing for Days of Roy Blunt

By Ryan Krull

Hawley and Schmitt Have Cori Bush Longing for Days of Roy Blunt

Also in News

Many Missourians Think Birth Control Is Illegal, Survey Shows

By Monica Obradovic

A selection of birth control options.

Tough Second Half Leads to 3-1 Defeat for St. Louis City SC

By Julian Trejo

St. Louis City SC struggled in the second half of it's match against Nashville.

New York Times Reminds Everyone What a Sh*thole Branson Is

By Rosalind Early

Branson offers a popular Christian entertainment district in the Ozarks. Here is a Mount Rushmore with John Wayne, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin.

Missouri Superintendents Hate Their Jobs

By Rosalind Early

High turnover among superintendents remains a problem across Missouri school districts.
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us