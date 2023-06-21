New York Times Highlights a Great Walk in St. Louis

Earlier this week, the city made a very exclusive list when the Times featured it in its "In 7 Great Cities, 7 Great Walks."
You may have heard of some of the other towns which made the cut, including Paris, Seoul, Sydney and Rio de Janeiro.
The Times is certainly not saying that St. Louis is among the seven most walkable cities on the planet (if only!). Instead, the piece had seven writers pen short essays about a specific urban route that lets "you immerse yourself in the essence" of the city you're walking through.
Writer Ron Stodghill wrote about his two-mile stroll starting by City Park and walking down Market Street toward the Mississippi River.
Stodghill, a former Times staff writer who now teaches at Mizzou, calls this trek "A New African American Trail."
He begins outside the soccer stadium at St. Louis artist Damon Davis' “Pillars of the Valley” installation which commemorates Mill Creek Valley, a once-thriving Black neighborhood whose 20,000 residents were displaced in 1959 for a so-called urban-renewal project that included the building of Highway 40.
On his way from the soccer stadium to the Arch, Stodghill notes Union Station, the new aquarium and Citygarden, which Stodghill calls "a cool, urban sculpture park where bubbly fountains and colorful flowers are on full display — along with St. Louis’ sizable downtown homeless population who, on the day I was there, seemed to prefer hanging out in this garden."
The focus of the essay, and presumably the reason this walk made the Times' list, is how the city's current public projects along Market reckon with St. Louis' history of racism and racial strife.
Stodghill's piece is among the more serious-minded entries in the Times' Summer of Walking package. His two-mile walk is a completed portion of the ambitious Brickline Greenway, which Stodghill calls "as much a greenway as a public reckoning of the city’s racist history."
As Stodghill writes, "In St. Louis, bringing white and Black people together is rarely a walk in the park."
As difficult as that truth is, it's nice to see the city get some attention for trying.
Rounding out the seven featured walks are paths in Marrakesh, Morocco and Zadar, Croatia.
