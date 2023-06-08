No, 550 Buffaloes Are Not Coming to Land Near You, MDC Says

Add this to the list of things that would only happen in Missouri.
No, we're not sending buffaloes to your property. Nice try, MDC impersonators. pic.twitter.com/sfPs5XhwBH— MO Conservation (@MDC_online) June 7, 2023
Fake mail impersonating the Missouri Department of Conservation notified recipients in Franklin and Wayne Counties over the past week that 550 buffaloes are on their way to nearby land for a "game preserve."
The notice reads:
Your Conservation Commission wishes to announce that the land surrounding your home has been selected as a Game Preserve and that the first shipment of 550 buffaloes will arrive at your home Thursday at 3:45 a.m. on June 29th, 2023.
Note: We do not accept orders by phone.
Seems like a dumb prank that's not worth the effort. Whoever did this even took the time to add Missouri Department of Conservation's logo with the tagline, "Serving nature and you."
An unknown number of Missourians received the mail, according to Dan Zarlenga of the MDC. He says they can only speculate the mailers were part of some joke or prank.
"We can decisively say these letters are not legitimate," Zarlenga tells the RFT. "The logo and slogan are clearly erroneous imitations of our official logo. And the Department of Conservation is not restocking buffalo!"
