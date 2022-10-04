Nonstop Flights from St. Louis to Jamaica Start Soon

Starting this February, you'll be able to fly straight from Lambert to Montego Bay

By on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 2:37 pm

click to enlarge St. Louisians will be able to fly nonstop from Lambert to Montego Bay, Jamaica starting in February.
Frontier Airlines
St. Louisians will be able to fly nonstop from Lambert to Montego Bay, Jamaica, starting in February.

Frontier Airlines announced today that they will be flying direct from St. Louis to Montego Bay, Jamaica, starting early next year.

The nonstop flights will be offered seasonally beginning in February.

“We, at STL, are eager to see Frontier’s seasonal nonstop service to Montego Bay on our airport’s schedule,” Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said in a statement posted to Frontier's website. “Montego Bay is one of our passengers’ favorite destinations.”

The news comes near the end of a year that has seen Lambert restore some international nonstop flights that were stalled during the pandemic and add nonstop service to Europe.

In May, nonstop service from St. Louis to Toronto was restored after those flights were cancelled at the onset of the pandemic.

June saw Lambert start to offer nonstop service to Frankfurt, Germany, which meant for the first time in two decades St. Louisans could hop over to continental Europe without a layover.

Jamaica's third largest city, Montego Bay lies on the country's north coast, offering a variety of beaches, resorts and ecological tours.

The news of the nonstop flight was received warmly by Mayor Tishaura Jones, who said, "Ya mon!" in a quote tweet of the official announcement from Lambert's account.
