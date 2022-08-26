North St. Louis Recovery Center To Stock Old Mailboxes With Narcan

Soon, if things go according to plan, St. Louis neighborhoods hit hardest by the opioid epidemic will be stocked with old mailboxes repurposed to offer free Narcan, the life-saving drug that awakens people who’ve lost consciousness because of an overdose on heroin and other opioids.
The Narcan stations will also offer strips to test for fentanyl, the synthetic opioid up to 100 times more powerful than morphine; a mouth guard for CPR; and pamphlets providing information on accessing treatment and recovery services, according to Marsha Hawkins-Hourd, the executive director of the Child and Family Empowerment Center.
“We want to put these in the hotspots in the neighborhoods so that they have immediate access to Narcan,” says Hawkins-Hourd. “That’s what we’re doing, trying to save a life.”
The center, which provides residential treatment and recovery services to male and female substance users, plans to install at least five Narcan stations across the city’s Northside by August 31, which is International Overdose Awareness Day. One has already been installed in front of the empowerment center.
“Some family members want to put them near where their loved one may have passed, or where they know where it’s really, really bad,” Hawkins-Hourd says.
The Narcan stations are the brainchild of Amy Ford, a recovery center counselor.
In March of this year, she lost two close friends to drug overdoses. In her grief, she searched for ways to make Narcan available to people who need it 24/7.
“I felt like I had to do something,” she says.
Then she noticed the Little Library located next to the treatment center. These libraries offer free books to anyone who wants them; books that are housed in familiar red-painted glass-and-wood cases that dot city and county neighborhoods.
Why can’t the same idea work for people who need Narcan?
“I thought that’s it,” she says. “We need that all over the city.” On Thursday afternoon, Hawkins-Hourd stood next to the Narcan station set up outside the recovery center. The old mailbox sat atop a fence post with the word NARCAN pasted to one side. Affixed to the box itself was the photo portrait of a young man named Tanner, who died last year at the age of 25 from a drug overdose.
The fentanyl crisis has hit the St. Louis region especially hard. State figures show the region’s overdose mortality rate was 48 per 100,000 people in 2021.The mortality rate for Black males in St. Louis city is 50 percent higher than that, state figures show.
Because fentanyl has become so cheap, it is being added covertly to street drugs such as crack cocaine, and counterfeit versions of common prescription drugs such as Xanax and Adderall. As a result, the number of mass drug overdose events is spiking nationally.
The worst mass drug overdose event in St. Louis history occurred in early February, about three miles south of the empowerment center, at Parkview and Park Place apartments in the Central West End neighborhood. Eleven residents of those apartments overdosed after ingesting crack cocaine tainted with fentanyl. Eight of them died from fentanyl poisoning.
Nonetheless, the number of drug-involved deaths combined in St. Louis County and St. Louis city dropped to 437 for the first half of 2022 — a decline of 11 percent compared to the first half of 2021, according to the Missouri Institute of Mental Health at University of Missouri St. Louis.
Hawkins-Hourd hopes to continue that downward trajectory, with the help of the Narcan stations and, she hopes, St. Louis city officials.
During a luncheon meeting set for Friday, Hawkins-Hourd says she expects to talk to representatives of Mayor Tishaura Jones to set up a partnership “to expand our services, to bring the awareness of the services, which is really, really important, to the North Side.”