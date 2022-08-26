Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

North St. Louis Recovery Center To Stock Old Mailboxes With Narcan

The mailboxes will be put in places hardest hit by the opioid epidemic

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge Marsha Hawkins-Hourd of the Child and Family Empowerment Center next to a Narcan station. - MIKE FITZGERALD
MIKE FITZGERALD
Marsha Hawkins-Hourd of the Child and Family Empowerment Center next to a Narcan station.

Soon, if things go according to plan, St. Louis neighborhoods hit hardest by the opioid epidemic will be stocked with old mailboxes repurposed to offer free Narcan, the life-saving drug that awakens people who’ve lost consciousness because of an overdose on heroin and other opioids.

The Narcan stations will also offer strips to test for fentanyl, the synthetic opioid up to 100 times more powerful than morphine; a mouth guard for CPR; and pamphlets providing information on accessing treatment and recovery services, according to Marsha Hawkins-Hourd, the executive director of the Child and Family Empowerment Center.

“We want to put these in the hotspots in the neighborhoods so that they have immediate access to Narcan,” says Hawkins-Hourd. “That’s what we’re doing, trying to save a life.”

The center, which provides residential treatment and recovery services to male and female substance users, plans to install at least five Narcan stations across the city’s Northside by August 31, which is International Overdose Awareness Day. One has already been installed in front of the empowerment center.

“Some family members want to put them near where their loved one may have passed, or where they know where it’s really, really bad,” Hawkins-Hourd says.

The Narcan stations are the brainchild of Amy Ford, a recovery center counselor.

In March of this year, she lost two close friends to drug overdoses. In her grief, she searched for ways to make Narcan available to people who need it 24/7.

“I felt like I had to do something,” she says.

Then she noticed the Little Library located next to the treatment center. These libraries offer free books to anyone who wants them; books that are housed in familiar red-painted glass-and-wood cases that dot city and county neighborhoods.

Why can’t the same idea work for people who need Narcan?

“I thought that’s it,” she says. “We need that all over the city.” On Thursday afternoon, Hawkins-Hourd stood next to the Narcan station set up outside the recovery center. The old mailbox sat atop a fence post with the word NARCAN pasted to one side. Affixed to the box itself was the photo portrait of a young man named Tanner, who died last year at the age of 25 from a drug overdose.

The fentanyl crisis has hit the St. Louis region especially hard. State figures show the region’s overdose mortality rate was 48 per 100,000 people in 2021.The mortality rate for Black males in St. Louis city is 50 percent higher than that, state figures show.

Because fentanyl has become so cheap, it is being added covertly to street drugs such as crack cocaine, and counterfeit versions of common prescription drugs such as Xanax and Adderall. As a result, the number of mass drug overdose events is spiking nationally.

The worst mass drug overdose event in St. Louis history occurred in early February, about three miles south of the empowerment center, at Parkview and Park Place apartments in the Central West End neighborhood. Eleven residents of those apartments overdosed after ingesting crack cocaine tainted with fentanyl. Eight of them died from fentanyl poisoning.
Related
In February, Parkview Apartments was the scene of the deadliest mass overdose in St. Louis history.

Inside the Deadliest Mass Overdose in St. Louis History: All told, 11 people overdosed on fentanyl-tainted crack cocaine at Parkview and Park Place apartments

Nationwide, the number of drug overdose deaths in America continues to set new records each year, with no end in sight. At least 105,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021, with two-thirds attributable to fentanyl and other opioids — an average of nearly 300 people dying per day.

Nonetheless, the number of drug-involved deaths combined in St. Louis County and St. Louis city dropped to 437 for the first half of 2022 — a decline of 11 percent compared to the first half of 2021, according to the Missouri Institute of Mental Health at University of Missouri St. Louis.

Hawkins-Hourd hopes to continue that downward trajectory, with the help of the Narcan stations and, she hopes, St. Louis city officials.

During a luncheon meeting set for Friday, Hawkins-Hourd says she expects to talk to representatives of Mayor Tishaura Jones to set up a partnership “to expand our services, to bring the awareness of the services, which is really, really important, to the North Side.”

Related
Carolyn Reed holding an image of her daughter, Chuny Ann Reed.

Illinois Police to Investigate Death of St. Louis Woman Linked to Mass Overdose: An autopsy will determine Chuny Ann Reed's cause of death

Related
Chuny Ann Reed's mother, Carolyn Reed, shows a photo of her daughter. The late Chuny Ann Reed was herself the mother of four, one of whom was severely disabled.

Woman Charged in St. Louis’ Deadliest Mass Drug Overdose Dies: Chuny Ann Reed faced 20 years in prison for Parkview overdoses

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

FEMA: No Money for Cars With Expired Tags

By Ryan Krull

Some St. Louis drivers skating by with temp tags may be in for rude awakening after flooding destroyed numerous local vehicles.

Missouri School District Plans To Paddle Students

By Rosalind Early

We're pretty sure this isn't what the Cassville Schools look like.

VIDEO: Chicago Cubs Fans Brawl While Cardinals Win

By Ryan Krull

VIDEO: Chicago Cubs Fans Brawl While Cardinals Win (2)

O’Fallon Couple, Police at Odds After Officer Shoots at Dog

By Ryan Krull

Six-year-old pit bull Chino was shot at two Saturdays ago.

Also in News

Execution Date For Missouri Man Who Killed Cop Sparks Outrage

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson

Missouri School District Plans To Paddle Students

By Rosalind Early

We're pretty sure this isn't what the Cassville Schools look like.

Record Number of Missouri School Districts Switched to 4-Day Week

By Benjamin Simon

Nearly 25 percent of districts in Missouri have switched to 4-day school weeks.

Missouri Boarding Schools Accused of Physical and Sexual Abuse

By Clara Bates

St. Louis Attorney Joseph Neill is accused of sexually abusing a client.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us