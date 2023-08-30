Now a GOP-Led Group Has Filed Petitions to Allow Abortion Again in Missouri

click to enlarge Theo Welling A photo of a recent demonstration for reproductive healthcare in St. Louis.

Today a new Republican-led nonprofit filed six initiative petitions with the secretary of state's office seeking to give Missourians the chance to vote on enshrining some abortion protections into law.

The six initiative petitions were filed by the newly formed Missouri Women and Family Research Fund, a nonprofit founded in June by its executive director Jamie Corley, a Republican. The new initiative petitions are not the first to be filed with the Secretary of State's office seeking to get abortion on the ballot, though are notable for being the first to come from the right side of the political aisle.

"The abortion law in Missouri is too radical and cannot stand,” Corley said in a statement announcing the filings.

The new initiative petitions vary in scope. Some would add exceptions to the state's current total ban for rape, incest and the health of the mother. Others include protections for access to abortion up until the 12th week of pregnancy.

In Missouri, filing an initiative petition is the first step to getting a constitutional amendment on the ballot. The secretary of state has to certify the language of the petitions. After that, any organization that submitted multiple initiative petitions usually picks the one they think has the best chance of passage and start the process of collecting signatures. They will need to collect more than 170,000 signatures by May 2024 to make it on the ballot.



Corley's efforts join 11 other abortion-related initiative petitions filed by the ACLU. Those proposals range from full legalization of abortion to a ban only after 24 weeks.

Thus far, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has done whatever he can to impede the ACLU-backed efforts. He previously proposed that the ACLU's proposed constitutional amendments should appear as questions on the ballot asking voters if they wanted to "allow for dangerous, unregulated and unrestricted abortions, from conception to live birth, without requiring a medical license or potentially being subject to medical malpractice."

Not surprisingly, many called that phrasing misleading and the matter is currently tied up in court.

Anita Manion, a political science professor at the University of Missouri St. Louis, tells the RFT she's not sure how Ashcroft will respond to the new, more centrist efforts.

"On one hand, the efforts are more modest, so that makes them maybe less controversial in a way, which would make me think maybe he's going to let these go," Manion says. "However, he is running for governor. So politics is playing a huge role, even more so than policy."

She adds, "We've seen nationwide, and even polling in Missouri, that shows generally Americans are supportive of the right to access abortion in some way. But if you surveyed Missouri voters in a Republican primary, you're probably going to have a different outcome."

Manion says that while Ashcroft has been able to stall the ACLU's ballot initiatives, she doesn't think he'll be able to torpedo them completely.

Recent electoral history would suggest that a constitutional amendment seeking to loosen abortion restrictions in Missouri has a good chance of passing, Manion says. She cites recent statewide pro-choice wins in Kansas and Ohio.

"There's no reason to think that Missouri will be different than Kansas," she says.