Now There's a Giant Gaping Hole on Chouteau

click to enlarge RYAN KRULL The scene in Midtown Tuesday night.

A block of Chouteau Avenue near the new Midtown Top Golf was closed to traffic Tuesday night as a two-lane swath of the road collapsed due to a hole in a sewage pipe.

Traffic was blocked off east of Grand, between Carr Lane and Ranken Avenue.

The exact cause of the hole was unclear, but a worker on the scene for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, or MSD, said it was related to a hole in a brick sewage pipe.

It's not known how long the repair will take, but the worker on site seemed optimistic, saying that as big as this collapse was, MSD has certainly dealt with bigger.



This April, voters are being asked to approve a 32 percent rate hike to cover $750 million in upgrades to the system. MSD has promised future rate hikes will be more gradual, blaming inflation and aging infrastructure among other woes.