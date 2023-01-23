Now They’re Saying St. Louis Will Get 5 to 10 Inches of Snow by Wednesday

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service predict huge local snowfall

By on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 at 4:15 pm

Do not want. - Stephen Harlan / Flickr
Do not want.

Here in St. Louis we’re always getting jerked around by weather predictions. Ask anyone in town, and they’ll tell you that it seems like trained meteorologists only have a 50/50 chance of guessing local weather accurately.

Just earlier today we reported their prediction of 3 to 6 inches of snow for the St. Louis area, but now the National Weather Service is saying that we could get anywhere from 5 to 10 inches of snow by Wednesday.

They’ve updated the details with the latest accumulation prediction at weather.gov:

click to enlarge It's comin' - Screengrab via weather.gov
It's comin'

The text also says that road conditions will “likely become slick and hazardous” and that “travel could be very difficult to impossible.”

From weather.gov:
“The rapid accumulation of snow will make travel extremely difficult, if not impossible. If travel is necessary, be sure to exercise extreme caution. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636.

"Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.”

So, yes, that is a major French Toast Alert, St. Louis. If you need your bread, milk and eggs, you’d better get them now before word gets out and the local meteorologists start telling everybody what the national meteorologists are saying about this upcoming storm.

But maybe in a few hours the predictions change again and the forecast becomes less dire? You never know. But if that happens, at least you’ll be stocked up and ready for French toast. We’ll keep you updated either way.

