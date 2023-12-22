OnlyFans' Favorite Missouri Teachers Inspired New South Park Special

Brianna Coppage and Megan Gaither say they’re amused by South Park (Not Suitable for Children)

By on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 at 9:14 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Missouri English teachers Megan Gaither, left, and Brianna Coppage saw their stories memorialized in a new South Park special. - COURTESY PHOTOS
COURTESY PHOTOS
Missouri English teachers Megan Gaither, left, and Brianna Coppage saw their stories memorialized in a new South Park special.

Former St. Clair High School teachers Brianna Coppage and Megan Gaither were already having quite the 2023 when, this week, they went Hollywood — or at least South Park, Colorado.

Coppage and Gaither taught English and English Language Arts at the rural Missouri high school until October, when they were separately outed as OnlyFans performers — and swiftly forced out of their classrooms. Their stories made headlines worldwide, drastically increasing their subscriber counts on the adult website and making what had been side hustles far more lucrative than their 9 to 5 ever was.

Now they can add one more line to their CVs: inspiration for a South Park special. 

click to enlarge OnlyFans' Favorite Missouri Teachers Inspired New South Park Special
RFT STAFF

Streaming on Paramount+, the 45 minute-long South Park (Not Suitable for Children), begins with a revelation that an art teacher at South Park Elementary is moonlighting making adult content. Naturally, once the parents of the fictional small Colorado town get wind of this, they gather in the school cafeteria for a PTA meeting to express their outrage over the teacher who "makes close to minimum wage as a teacher but on OnlyFans makes an extra $10,000 a week."

The parents blame the teacher because their kids will see her naked online. The teachers blame the parents for buying their kids smartphones. 

"We can't control what our kids drink or what they watch. They're your kids," yells Stephen Stotch, father of the hapless Butters, to a group of South Park Elementary teachers and administrators. It would be great satire if it were still possible to exaggerate reality for satirical effect. 

The RFT caught up with Coppage, who said that she enjoyed the special. 

"I have to laugh about it poking fun at me!" she texted. 

Gaither said that thought the trailer was hilarious and planned to watch the full show soon. 

"We knew they took inspiration from us immediately," she said. 

In November, Coppage said she’d already pulled in close to $1 million from her OnlyFans subscribers. Gaither tells the RFT she’s making “five figures” weekly. 

Coppage resigned in late October, a few weeks after school administrators suspended her from her teaching job. Gaither has been put on administrative leave but despite the school wanting her to do so, she tells the RFT she isn’t resigning. 

“Thus far, I’ve refused,” she says.

Related
Strip Club Offers Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither $47K for a Live Show

Strip Club Offers Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither $47K for a Live Show: "It's tempting," Gaither said of the offer from Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club

Related
Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither Wants to Get ‘Even Spicier’ on OnlyFans

Missouri Teacher Megan Gaither Wants to Get ‘Even Spicier’ on OnlyFans: The English lit lover says she isn’t riding Brianna Coppage’s coattails — she just needs to pay her student loans

Related
St. Clair High School teacher Brianna Coppage is leaning into her side gig on OnlyFans.

Missouri Teacher Brianna Coppage Is OnlyFans' ‘Favorite MILF’: St. Clair High School suspended her, but she's getting the last laugh


Slideshow

Mardi Gras in St. Louis Was More Wild Than Ever in 2023 [PHOTOS NSFW]

Mardi Gras in St. Louis Was More Wild Than Ever in 2023 [PHOTOS NSFW]
247 slides
Mardi Gras in St. Louis Was More Wild Than Ever in 2023 [PHOTOS NSFW] Mardi Gras in St. Louis Was More Wild Than Ever in 2023 [PHOTOS NSFW] Mardi Gras in St. Louis Was More Wild Than Ever in 2023 [PHOTOS NSFW] Mardi Gras in St. Louis Was More Wild Than Ever in 2023 [PHOTOS NSFW] Mardi Gras in St. Louis Was More Wild Than Ever in 2023 [PHOTOS NSFW] Mardi Gras in St. Louis Was More Wild Than Ever in 2023 [PHOTOS NSFW]
Click to View 247 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Police Crash Into LGBTQ Bar, Arrest Its Owner

By Ryan Krull

The scene at Bar:PM in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Attorney: Videos Taken at Bar:PM Contradict St. Louis Police Story

By Ryan Krull

This still from a video shot by bystander Matt Pfaff shows St. Louis Police at Bar:PM after crashing an SUV into the LGBTQ bar.

St. Louis Police SUV That Hit Bar:PM Ran a Red Light Moments Earlier

By Ryan Krull

This image of a St. Louis Police SUV was captured in Carondelet moments before the SUV crashed into an LGBTQ bar.

St. Louis Police File Felony Charge Against Bar:PM Owner After SUV Crash

By Ryan Krull

The scene at Bar:PM in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Also in News

Cop in Bar:PM Arrest Was Accused of Breaking Arrestee’s Bones in 2019

By Ryan Krull

This still from a video shot by bystander Matt Pfaff shows St. Louis Police on the scene at Bar:PM. The officer facing the camera has been identified as the one who gave the bar's co-owner a black eye.

The RFT Is Seeking a Staff Writer to Cover City Hall

By Riverfront Times

Riverfront Times covers

St. Louis Police SUV That Hit Bar:PM Ran a Red Light Moments Earlier

By Ryan Krull

This image of a St. Louis Police SUV was captured in Carondelet moments before the SUV crashed into an LGBTQ bar.

St. Louis Police Didn’t Do Toxicology Test After Bar:PM Crash

By Ryan Krull

The scene at Bar:PM in the wee hours of Monday morning.
More

Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us