OnlyFans' Favorite Missouri Teachers Inspired New South Park Special

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTOS Missouri English teachers Megan Gaither, left, and Brianna Coppage saw their stories memorialized in a new South Park special.

Former St. Clair High School teachers Brianna Coppage and Megan Gaither were already having quite the 2023 when, this week, they went Hollywood — or at least South Park, Colorado.

Coppage and Gaither taught English and English Language Arts at the rural Missouri high school until October, when they were separately outed as OnlyFans performers — and swiftly forced out of their classrooms. Their stories made headlines worldwide, drastically increasing their subscriber counts on the adult website and making what had been side hustles far more lucrative than their 9 to 5 ever was.

Now they can add one more line to their CVs: inspiration for a South Park special.

click to enlarge RFT STAFF

Streaming on Paramount+, the 45 minute-long South Park (Not Suitable for Children), begins with a revelation that an art teacher at South Park Elementary is moonlighting making adult content. Naturally, once the parents of the fictional small Colorado town get wind of this, they gather in the school cafeteria for a PTA meeting to express their outrage over the teacher who "makes close to minimum wage as a teacher but on OnlyFans makes an extra $10,000 a week."

The parents blame the teacher because their kids will see her naked online. The teachers blame the parents for buying their kids smartphones.

"We can't control what our kids drink or what they watch. They're your kids," yells Stephen Stotch, father of the hapless Butters, to a group of South Park Elementary teachers and administrators. It would be great satire if it were still possible to exaggerate reality for satirical effect.

The RFT caught up with Coppage, who said that she enjoyed the special.

"I have to laugh about it poking fun at me!" she texted.

Gaither said that thought the trailer was hilarious and planned to watch the full show soon.

"We knew they took inspiration from us immediately," she said.

In November, Coppage said she’d already pulled in close to $1 million from her OnlyFans subscribers. Gaither tells the RFT she’s making “five figures” weekly.

Coppage resigned in late October, a few weeks after school administrators suspended her from her teaching job. Gaither has been put on administrative leave but despite the school wanting her to do so, she tells the RFT she isn’t resigning.

“Thus far, I’ve refused,” she says.

