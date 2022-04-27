Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to St. Louis County's Municipalities

By on Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 6:31 am

click to enlarge We've provided a glimpse into every St. Louis County municipality, or at least every one we could find. - ARTIST: DAN ZETTWOCH
ARTIST: Dan Zettwoch
We've provided a glimpse into every St. Louis County municipality, or at least every one we could find.

Here's our non-exhaustive, but quite fun, guide to as many municipalities as we could find in St. Louis county, even if said municipality only has 12 people.

Home to one million people and divided into more than 80 municipal cities, St. Louis County is a bizarre and beguiling place. It does not contain the city that bears its name but does suck resources from it. The county’s police and fire districts seem randomly assigned, leaving some areas overserved and some underserved.

One municipality has 12 people. Another consists of 13 blocks and has 13 officers to police it. Even native St. Louisans often don’t know what municipality they’re standing in. While driving on I-170 north of Page, you pass a sign indicating you are now in Charlack, followed quickly by another saying Sycamore Hills and then, moments later, Charlack again.

How many municipalities are there in St. Louis County? We’ve listed more than 90 here, but that includes townships, census-designated places and villages. Each resource we’ve seen lists a different number, and we’re willing to bet almost nobody knows, considering the frequency with which municipalities incorporate, disincorporate or merge.

Sure, there is a lot of politics (and racism) behind the designations of these municipalities. But at its best, the county’s fever for a fiefdom is about building a community where leadership is accessible and where rules can be personalized to citizens’ needs (although it’s not entirely clear why Glendale residents dislike overnight street parking). If people want to take outsized pride in niche aspects of their identity, they should go for it, even if no one else cares about the Kirkwood-Webster rivalry.

So in this spirit of chaos, confusion and inefficiency — but also love for our big, sprawling mess — we have provided a glimpse into every St. Louis County municipality, or at least every one we could find.

Written by Cheryl Baehr, Rosalind Early, Daniel Hill, Jenna Jones, Ryan Krull, Jaime Lees, Chris Naffziger, Jessica Rogen, Jeff Smith and Ben Westhoff

Slideshow

Our Very Incomplete Guide to South County [PHOTOS]

AfftonAffton High School has produced two of St. Louis' favorite sons: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and actor John Goodman. Dorsey forever changed the way we think about the # symbol but Goodman gave us Dan Connor and Walter Sobchak. We'll let you figure out which son is St. Louis’ favorite.
23 slides
Bella VillaBordered on all sides by Lemay, you can think of Bella Villa as our own little Vatican City. But we’re not sure the Pope would be happy with the policing there, particularly along Bayless Avenue. According to a Post-Dispatch analysis, Bella Villa is the most prolific ticket-writing municipality per square mile in Missouri. ConcordA large liminal space. To its north is the part of South County that retains some South City DNA. To its south is the more countrified Arnold. Though we haven't taken an official tally, we think Concord might have the most baseball diamonds of any muni on this list, which is pretty cool. CrestwoodA sleepy municipality south of I-44, Crestwood once had a happening mall that has since become a barren dirt wasteland. Grants Trail runs through it, and from said trail, you can swing by the Thomas Sappington House Museum, where you can learn more about the pioneers of the 1800s. GlendaleLocated smack dab between blood rivals Webster and Kirkwood, Glendale’s Waspy residents have divided loyalties, depending on which of those two school districts their kids attend. The town is known for its pretty, old homes; quaint shops like Hanneke's Westwood Grocery; and soccer moms who might make a wild night of it when Bon Jovi comes to town. Grantwood VillageHome to the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site and Grant's Farm, this village was once owned by the family of Grant’s wife Julia until being purchased by August Busch Sr. He made it his family home and, later, a notable regional attraction featuring lovely animals that will charm your kids. The area has a bucolic feel, especially when you are driving down Gravois and see some elk. Green ParkAs promised by the name, there is indeed lush green space with hiking trails in Green Park. The Blake C. Snyder Memorial Park is our favorite spot to take a break when biking on the Grant’s Trail portion of the Great Rivers Greenway.
Click to View 23 slides
Slideshow

Our Very Incomplete Guide to West County [PHOTOS]

BallwinIt’s not the fanciest or the richest part of west county, but Ballwin is an excellent place to raise a family. There are great school districts, fabulous shopping opportunities and community spirit. Watch out for Ballwin cops, though — they’re legendarily hotheaded.
22 slides
Breckenridge HillsBreckenridge Hills is home to a convenience store named Quick Shop, where you can purchase liquor, pocket knives and whip-its all under one roof. Directly across the street at Overlord Military Collectibles, you can buy an old army helmet, a gas mask and a decommissioned grenade. Take this information and do with it what you must. ChampChamp only has 12 people, but it was founded on grand ambitions by a former shot put champion who envisioned building a sports stadium (thus its name). Unfortunately, the stadium never materialized, and now its main claim to fame is a giant landfill. Yes, the town is a literal dump. But it’s still better than Chesterfield. ChesterfieldIf you want all of the brattiness and none of the style, Chesterfield is the place for you. The big-box shopping is convenient but comes with a side of “new money” attitude. That cold feeling you get in Chesterfield? That’s your soul leaving your body. Clarkson ValleyClarkson Valley upgraded from a fourth-class city to a village in 1988. The current mayor, Scott Douglass, is the only mayor its ever had. It’s not known for much, other than 2007 litigation against the owners of a group home. The residents? A nun-like, consecrated lay group of Catholics. Weird! Country Life AcresCountry Life Acres makes Ladue look like the slums. Comprising a single subdivision with a few dozen homes — about a one-third of which appear to have stables — Country Life Acres is where you go when Town and Country isn’t exclusive enough for you. It’s not nouveaux-riche though, despite being in west county. These aren’t McMansions but elegant older colonials and huge rambling farmhouses. Creve CoeurThis wealthy suburb doesn’t have many charms, but beyond the chain dining and the ticky-tacky new construction are beautiful mid-century modern homes, not to mention pretty parks. It’s a great place to be a wealthy family of middling taste!
Click to View 22 slides
Slideshow

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]

Bellefontaine NeighborsSouth of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”
40 slides
Bellerive AcresFormerly Bellerive, this village of 200 sums up the sad racial history of St. Louis. It began as home to the ultra-exclusive Bellerive Country Club, which hosted the prestigious PGA Golf Championship until the country club decamped to west county in 1959, along with most of its members. The University of Missouri–St. Louis was established on its grounds in 1963. The municipality still has some majestic, century-old homes, but given the surrounding Normandy School District’s long-term decline and 2014 accreditation loss and state takeover, few homeowners have invested in their properties, giving Bellerive Acres the feel of an aging dowager clinging to the remnants of her fortune. Bel-NorAn adorable, almost idyllic little town, Bel-Nor lacks the grandeur of its neighbor across Natural Bridge Road, Bellerive Acres, but has its own charm. It’s close to fifty-fifty Black-white — how many municipalities can say that? Unlike most of north county, it has retained a stable racial mix for decades. Bel-RidgeBel-Ridge has about 2,000 people. Established in 1947, it encompasses less than one square mile of land at the intersection of Natural Bridge Road and I-170. Endicott Park and Hoods Discount Home Center are among the city’s notable attractions. Last year, the city eliminated its police force and signed an enforcement contract with Normandy as a cost-saving measure. BerkeleyAfter Kinloch elected Missouri’s first Black school board member in 1937, the white population broke away and incorporated the northern part as an independent city — Berkeley. There, they could have their own school district, one entirely free of Blacks. Despite the racist beginning, Berkeley is racially mixed today and is home to Washington Park cemetery, an important Black cemetery and an oasis of natural beauty. Beverly HillsDoes Beverly Hills conjure up images of Rodeo Drive? It shouldn’t. With 13 cops on the force — one for each of the town’s 13 blocks — this Beverly Hills uses motorists traveling along the town’s main thoroughfare, Natural Bridge Road, as an ATM to fund town services. With its city hall and police station housed in the same building as a payday loan shop, the city needs all the revenue it can get. Black JackBlack Jack is most famous for a 1974 United States Court of Appeals decision that the city could not squelch a racially mixed apartment complex. The ruling became an important precedent in housing-discrimination cases nationally. But the city also has one of the best St. Louis County names, stemming from its blackjack oak trees.
Click to View 40 slides
Slideshow

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]

BrentwoodBrentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.
15 slides
CharlackThe best way to appreciate north county burb Charlack is to visit its premier bar, the Charlack Pub. One part biker hotspot, one part live music venue and all parts professional drinker's paradise, the beloved dive on the eastern edge of town is full of the colorful characters that give the city its charm. The second best way is to visit John’s Butcher Shoppe, a no-foolin', take-a-ticket butchery with a giant fiberglass cow on its roof — as fine a landmark as any we’ve seen in St. Louis County. ClaytonClayton has world-class restaurants, beautiful parks, serene family neighborhoods, maybe the best school district in the state and even a little nightlife. It rivals downtown St. Louis in economic might; it's not inconceivable that Clayton might someday become more important economically than the city. What the hell happened? You can blame suburban sprawl, white flight, the city/county divide or entropy wrought by God. But one thing is clear: Like it or not, Clayton’s influence in the region will only continue growing. Hanley HillsHanley Hills is a series of subdivisions, laid out with lots of winding residential streets that aren’t through. It’s got many moderately sized, well-maintained houses with vinyl siding that are inexpensively priced. HillsdaleLocated just a short distance off Lucas and Hunt Road, Hillsdale is home to the historic Greenwood Cemetery, one of the largest Black burial grounds in St. Louis County. Among its famous burials is Harriett Scott, who along with her husband Dred, sued for her freedom in downtown St. Louis, leading to an infamous Supreme Court decision that helped foment the Civil War. LadueLadue is different things to different people; where you’re born with a silver spoon in your mouth, where you move when your professional dreams come true or where you would only live in your worst nightmare. More than 85 percent white, Ladue doesn’t permit multifamily dwellings, which has long kept poor and Black people out. That said, its school district is one of the county’s most diverse. MaplewoodMaplewood is one of the hipper municipalities in St. Louis County, a sort of second south city for those who don’t want to pay a 1 percent earnings tax. It’s got walkable streets and trendy establishments; head to Planet Score for your music needs, and be sure to poke into the Crow’s Nest for some poutine and Stag. Maplewood is one of the few parts of the county where your average city dweller might accept an invite with a hearty “sure.”
Click to View 15 slides

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles
