Pagedale Man Who Shot His Son’s Football Coach Turns Himself In

Daryl Clemmons was allegedly mad that the volunteer coach wouldn’t start his son

By on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 at 11:38 am

click to enlarge Daryl Clemmons booking photo.
Courtesy SLMPD
Daryl Clemmons turned himself in on Tuesday, October 10.

A St. Louis County man who turned himself into police after shooting a volunteer football coach on Tuesday has been charged with first-degree felony assault and armed criminal action.

According to police, 43-year-old Daryl Clemmons of Pagedale got into an argument with the coach, Shaquille O'Shea, at Sherman Park in St. Louis’ Kingsway West neighborhood. Clemmons was upset because the coach wouldn't start Clemmons' son.

Clemmons allegedly went up to the coach a little after 7 p.m. and, according to the police probable cause statement, "asked him what was up" —- and then pulled out a gun. He at first gave the weapon to someone else to hold, but then shot O'Shea, who was unarmed.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyrus, whose ward includes the park, told KMOV the shooting happened in front of children.

Sherman Park is in north St. Louis, adjacent to the Wohl Recreation Center that has been a training ground for Jayson Tatum and other top local athletes. 

O'Shea was taken to the hospital where he has since undergone surgery. He posted to Facebook yesterday evening from the hospital, "Thank y’all for all y’all prayers."

Clemmons turned himself into the police's North Patrol Station later in the evening on Tuesday. He was charged yesterday. According to court documents, a judge ruled today he is to be held without bond.

