Pedestrian Deaths Increased 7.5 Percent in Missouri in 2022

One hundred twenty-nine pedestrians were killed by drivers in Missouri in 2022 — a 7.5 percent increase from the year before and one of the 10 biggest percent increases in the U.S.
That's according to a new report from the Governors Highway Safety Association, which offers a comprehensive look at state and national numbers for pedestrian safety. The overall outlook is deeply troubling: Last year, the nation notched its highest number of pedestrian deaths since 1981.
Some states showed truly eye-popping increases (75 percent in Arizona, 44 percent in Virginia, 41 percent in Oregon). But what seems equally concerning is the way numbers in Missouri continue to tick up, despite a population that's overall holding steady.
The Show Me State recorded 111, 128, 120 and 129 pedestrian fatalities each year from 2019 to 2022. We're now up to 2.09 deaths per 100,000 residents, even as the national rate has climbed to 2.3. (New Mexico is the state with the highest rate, at an appalling 5.1 deaths per 100,000 residents.)
So what's causing all these deaths? Well, across the U.S., the report finds, 60 percent were not on highways or local roads but rather arterials — "high-capacity roads without controlled access but with more traffic flow and higher speeds than local roads; used primarily to connect collector roads with interstates and freeways." Think of Grand Boulevard (North and South) or Kingshighway. With traffic zipping past businesses and shops, pedestrians often put their lives in peril trying to cross to get to work or the bus stop. The St. Louis intersection named one of the nation's most dangerous, North Grand and Montgomery, offers a chilling example. It's one reason people who study these things often urge infrastructure improvements as the best way to cut down on the deaths of cyclists and people on foot.
At the urging of Mayor Tishaura Jones, St. Louis recently earmarked $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for safer streets, and the Missouri legislature also recently passed a bill that finally outlaws distracted driving, including texting while driving.
Safety advocates say those are both good steps. But Missouri has a whole lot of roads and a whole lot of careless drivers. Only time will tell if the death toll comes down in 2023 — or keeps ascending.
