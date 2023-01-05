People Are Moving to St. Louis, U-Haul Says

The Lou was the 11th most popular destination for one-way rentals

By on Thu, Jan 5, 2023 at 11:40 am

click to enlarge Photo of two U-Hauls, possible headed for the Lou.
Photo of two U-Hauls, possible headed for the Lou.

Every January, moving truck rental company U-Haul releases data about where Americans moved to in the previous year. According to data released by the company yesterday, a good number of people moved to the St. Louis area in 2022.

St. Louis came in at number 11 on U-Haul's list of Growth Cities for 2022. It was one of only a few cities in the Midwest to make the list.

The 11th spot was a considerable improvement over last year, when St. Louis didn't crack the top 25.

Leading the list for 2022 was Ocala, Florida, a city about halfway between Orlando and Gainesville. Sacramento was number two. Number three was Madison, Wisconsin, which along with St. Louis, West Chester, Ohio (#20) and Noblesville, Indiana (#23) were the only Midwestern cities to make the cut.

U-Haul says its data is based on more than 2 million one-way U-Haul rentals. While it doesn't give the entire the picture of a region's population growth, it does shed light on the past year's migration trends.

