'Person of Interest' in Dogtown BP Shooting Escapes St. Louis Police Custody

click to enlarge Courtesy SLMPD Jataveion Scott is a 'person of interest' in a fatal shooting.

A 19-year-old who police are describing as a "person of interest" in the killing of Dogtown gas station employee early this morning escaped from custody.Police say that Jataveion Scott was last seen in the Peabody-Darst Webbe neighborhood just east of Lafayette Square, running through the Peabody Housing Complex with his hands cuffed behind his back.He was not wearing any shoes. His dark jeans had a tear in their right knee and he wore a white tee shirt.Scott was in police custody relative to the killing of 22-year-old Iyaz Ahmed, who worked at the BP on Hampton Avenue between Highway 40 and Highway 44 in the Dogtown neighborhood.Ahmed was shot and killed at the gas station store around 3:30 a.m.Police said earlier today they do not yet know what the motive was for the shooting.Anyone with information about Scott's whereabouts is encouraged to contact police.