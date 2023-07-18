'Person of Interest' in Dogtown BP Shooting Escapes St. Louis Police Custody

The 19-year-old was last seen running handcuffed just east of Lafayette Square

By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 3:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jataveion Scott is a 'person of interest' in a fatal shooting.
Courtesy SLMPD
Jataveion Scott is a 'person of interest' in a fatal shooting.

A 19-year-old who police are describing as a "person of interest" in the killing of Dogtown gas station employee early this morning escaped from custody.

Police say that Jataveion Scott was last seen in the Peabody-Darst Webbe neighborhood just east of Lafayette Square, running through the Peabody Housing Complex with his hands cuffed behind his back.

He was not wearing any shoes. His dark jeans had a tear in their right knee and he wore a white tee shirt.

Scott was in police custody relative to the killing of 22-year-old Iyaz Ahmed, who worked at the BP on Hampton Avenue between Highway 40 and Highway 44 in the Dogtown neighborhood.

Ahmed was shot and killed at the gas station store around 3:30 a.m.

Police said earlier today they do not yet know what the motive was for the shooting.

Anyone with information about Scott's whereabouts is encouraged to contact police.
Related
The board tasked with investigating police misconduct has not met in almost a year.

Civilian Oversight Board Overseeing St. Louis Police Fails to Meet: The former FBI agent hired to lead the effort blames City Counselor Sheena Hamilton for stalled progress

Related
Jonique Borroum, 30, found not guilty in county court today.

St. Louis County Woman Found Not Guilty in 2020 Pagedale Shooting: Attorney Jerryl Christmas said the case was part of "a disturbing pattern of prosecution against Black women clearly in self-defense mode"

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Basement Airbnb Makes Family's Time in St. Louis a Nightmare

By Sarah Fenske

David, left, and Diane Nedvidek, with their youngest son, who was born in St. Louis.

St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown

We Need to Sit Our Asses Down at St. Louis City SC Games

By Rosalind Early

You're going to need stamina if you go to a St. Louis City SC game.

RFT Reviews the Week: July 10 to July 16, 2023

By Anonymous

Hampton Avenue Target

Also in News

Missouri Joins 18 States In Challenging Abortion Patients' Privacy

By Monica Obradovic

Andrew Bailey.

St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis City SC Rolls Out Red Carpet for Sterling K Brown

St. Louis City Falls 3-0 to Los Angeles FC

By Julian Trejo

Jonathan Bell on the ball in his first start for St. Louis City SC.

Over-the-Counter Birth Control Is a Win For Missouri. But Not All May Benefit

By Monica Obradovic

Opill, known as the "mini-pill," will hit the shelves early next year.
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us