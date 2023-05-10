PETA Asks Trump to Help Save Budweiser Clydesdales’ Tails

Trinity on Flickr PETA says Budweiser's removal of Clydesdales’ tails causes pain and subjects the horses to disease.

Animal rights activists at PETA have turned to an unlikely ally in their goal to stop Budweiser from clipping Clydesdales’ tails.

In a letter to former president Donald Trump, PETA asked the spray tan enthusiast to leverage his status with Anheuser-Busch to stop the alleged amputating of Budweiser Clydesdales’ tailbones.

But getting Trump to say anything remotely negative about Anheuser-Busch may be a big ask for the former president. The twice-impeached president reportedly owns between $1 million and $5 million in Anheuser-Busch InBev stock.

“Budweiser presents the Clydesdales as symbols of traditional American values, yet harming horses is the antithesis of what Americans hold dear,” PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo wrote to Trump. “Will you, as a shareholder in the company, speak with AB InBev executives and urge them to end this heinous tailbone severing?”

Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet as GOP cronies boycott Bud Light after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer. Trump's silence ended earlier this week when he took time in the midst of a trial, which ultimately found him liable of sexual abuse and defamation, to hurl mud at Anheuser-Busch on Truth Social.

The former president wrote of the brewer in a post about a book on “buy-cotts” and conservative brands to buy from.

“It’s time to beat the Radical Left at their own game,” Trump wrote. “Money does talk — Anheuser-Busch now understands that.”

PETA claims Anheuser-Busch removes Clydesdales’ tails up to the tailbones for cosmetic purposes. Their alleged methods of doing so, either by scalpels or tight bands to stop blood flow, cause the Clydesdales pain and subject them to disease, according to PETA.



The animal rights group “went undercover” at Warm Springs Ranch in Missouri and Grant’s Farm in St. Louis County to investigate the matter.

Budweiser employees have said the horses’ tails are “trimmed,” as in only the hair gets cut. Budweiser employees have said the horses’ tails are “trimmed,” as in only the hair gets cut.

In a clear appeal to Trump’s narcissism, Guillermo, PETA’s CEO, said Trump was a “hero” back in 1993 when he ended the Atlantic City “diving mule” show. Trump once owned Steel Pier in Atlantic City where horse and mule diving shows had the equines diving into water from great heights.

“We hope you will step in and save the day for horses again,” Guillermo wrote.