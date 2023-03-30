STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

PETA to Protest at Cardinals Opening Day Today

The animal rights organization takes issue with how Budweiser treats its Clydesdales

By on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 9:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
Budweiser's controversial treatment of its Clydesdales has prompted PETA to protest today.
Trinity on Flickr
Budweiser's controversial treatment of its Clydesdales has prompted PETA to protest today.

Amid the festivities for Cardinals Opening Day, PETA is planning to add a sobering message for Budweiser: Stop chopping off the Clydesdales' tails.

Starting at 12:30, PETA will fly a banner that calls out Budweiser for mutilating its famous Clydesdales' tailbones so that the horses will all have a certain aesthetic when hitched to the beer wagon. While the practice may seem harmless, it actually isn't. The company cuts off the blood supply to the horse's tailbone using a scalpel or tight band to get the tail to fall off.

PETA has already made a video exposing the practice.

The banner read "Budweiser, stop amputating Clydesdales' tailbones" and refer people to PETA's webiste.

"Horses need their tailbones and cutting them off causes immense pain, affects their balance, and removes their first line of defense against biting and disease-spreading insects," PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in a statement. “PETA is urging everyone to boycott Budweiser until the King of Tears stops disfiguring Clydesdales.”

The banner will be visible flying over the stadium until 3:30 p.m.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Catholics Have Obtained St. Louis' Holy Toe (Yes, Really)

By Sarah Fenske

The holy relic: part of the toe bone of St. Louis the King.

World Bird Sanctuary Eagle Finds Rock, Becomes Its Mom

By Monica Obradovic

World Bird Sanctuary Eagle Finds Rock, Becomes Its Mom

Severe Weather, Including Tornadoes, Could Hit St. Louis Friday

By Ryan Krull

Severe Weather, Including Tornadoes, Could Hit St. Louis Friday

Josh Hawley Cries 'Hate Crimes' as Kids Get Slaughtered

By Jenna Jones

Yeah. That guy.

Also in News

Josh Hawley Cries 'Hate Crimes' as Kids Get Slaughtered

By Jenna Jones

Yeah. That guy.

Missouri GOP Wants To Overturn St. Louis Cat Declawing Bans

By Monica Obradovic

The patient.

Missouri Woman Who Faked Movie Star Chimp's Death Must Pay $224K

By Ryan Krull

Alan Cumming holding a picture of his erstwhile co-star, Tonka.

Gruesome Details Emerge as Davionne McRoberts Is Charged With Murder

By Ryan Krull

Davionne McRoberts, 25, is likely to be charged in his grandparents' death.
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us