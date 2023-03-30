PETA to Protest at Cardinals Opening Day Today

Trinity on Flickr Budweiser's controversial treatment of its Clydesdales has prompted PETA to protest today.

Amid the festivities for Cardinals Opening Day, PETA is planning to add a sobering message for Budweiser: Stop chopping off the Clydesdales' tails.Starting at 12:30, PETA will fly a banner that calls out Budweiser for mutilating its famous Clydesdales' tailbones so that the horses will all have a certain aesthetic when hitched to the beer wagon. While the practice may seem harmless, it actually isn't. The company cuts off the blood supply to the horse's tailbone using a scalpel or tight band to get the tail to fall off.The banner read "Budweiser, stop amputating Clydesdales' tailbones" and refer people to PETA's webiste."Horses need their tailbones and cutting them off causes immense pain, affects their balance, and removes their first line of defense against biting and disease-spreading insects," PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in a statement. “PETA is urging everyone to boycott Budweiser until the King of Tears stops disfiguring Clydesdales.”The banner will be visible flying over the stadium until 3:30 p.m.