Phone Use Dropped After Missouri Banned Texting While Driving

It's a small drop — but likely prevented 350 car crashes, a new study finds

By on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 at 6:00 am

Put down your phones! Texting and driving will soon be illegal in Missouri.
Photo by Alexandre Boucher
Put down your phones! Texting and driving will soon be illegal in Missouri.
In August, Missouri followed the lead of 48 other states and finally banned texting while driving.  Three months later, a new study shows that the state's new hands-free driving law is already making a measurable difference.

The study is based on data from Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), which gathers information from smartphones, dashcams and other devices to analyze driver behavior. It found a 2 percent reduction in phone use by Missouri drivers in the month after the law took effect — and, three months later, that's grown to a 4 percent drop.

Now, it's safe to say that's not a huge decrease. Missouri drivers have gone from spending one minute and 45 seconds of every hour behind the wheel handling their phones to one minute and 40 seconds of every hour. But Cambridge Mobile Telematics' analysis suggests even that small drop was enough to prevent 350 crashes, $8.3 million in economic damages and, most importantly, one fatality. That's not nearly enough, but it's not nothing, either.

"The new data shows the new hands-free law is working because more Missourians are now aware of the dangers of distracted driving," said Angela Nelson, vice president of public affairs and government relations at AAA Missouri, in a prepared statement. “We will continue to see the number of auto crashes go down if Missourians remember to do one very simple thing — when you hit the road, just put your phone down and drive."

Indeed, it's worth noting that while Missouri was late to ban texting while driving, the law Governor Mike Parson signed this summer goes much further than that; it bans people from even holding their phones while they're driving, the 28th state to enact a hands-free law.

Also worth noting: While the law went into effect on August 28, we are in a "warning period" until January of 2025. Once law enforcement starts writing tickets, further drops in drivers' phone use are likely to follow.

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske
