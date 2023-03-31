Planned Parenthood Sues Missouri Attorney General to End 'Sham' Investigation

click to enlarge Theo Welling "We're not backing down," Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri said in a statement.

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri sued Attorney General Andrew Bailey today over his “sham” transgender care investigation.



Bailey launched an investigation into the Washington University Transgender Center last month after a whistleblower alleged the center dangerously and unethically provided gender-affirming care to minor patients.





The attorney general is also investigating Planned Parenthood’s gender-affirming health care program, according to the suit. The program has provided gender-affirming care to over 1,000 patients in St. Louis and southwest Missouri.





On March 14, Bailey sent a civil investigative demand to the reproductive health care provider that contained over 50 demands, according to Planned Parenthood, and pursued “HIPAA-protected patient health information” and every document that references “social media” or “Tik Tok.”





“This investigation is not only outside the scope of the attorney general’s power but politically motivated,” Planned Parenthood officials said in a release this morning.





Bailey’s civil investigative demand alleges his investigation was based in part by allegations made in a sworn affidavit by whistleblower Jamie Reed, a former case manager at the center.





Reed and the Washington University Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital have “absolutely nothing” to do with Planned Parenthood, the suit states.





Planned Parenthood is no stranger to probes from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. It “knows this playbook well,” Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said in a statement.





“This investigation is what ignorance and transphobia look like, and they have no place in our exam rooms,” Rodríguez continued. “To our trans and non-binary patients: Our doors remain open to you. We are not backing down.”





Bailey’s investigation comes nearly two weeks after his office issued emergency regulations that effectively banned gender-affirming care for young people in Missouri.





In a statement issued last Monday, Bailey said he issued the emergency regulations “in an effort to protect children.” He argued gender-affirming care is “experimental” and therefore prohibited by state law.





“Mutilating children for the sake of a woke, leftists agenda has irreversible consequences,” Bailey said in a statement. “I am dedicated to using every legal tool at my disposal to stand in the gap and protect children from being subject to inhumane science experiments.”