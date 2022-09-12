Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Player at St. Louis Chess Cup Accused of Using Anal Beads To Cheat

The scandal began when well known chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 12:48 pm

click to enlarge Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis. - SCREENGRAB
SCREENGRAB
Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

For the past week, chess enthusiasts around the world have been looking in St. Louis' direction with raised eyebrows after accusations of cheating rocked a tournament at the Saint Louis Chess Club. Elon Musk has even weighed in on the situation, supporting an idea that anal beads were used to facilitate cheating.

The match in question happened on September 4, during the Sinquefield Cup, one of the longest running chess tournaments in the United States. It is the final leg of the Grand Chess Tour and features some of the world’s best chess players, as well as a $350,000 total prize fund.

In round three of the cup, Magnus Carlsen, 31, a chess grandmaster from Norway, played against Hans Niemann, 19, a chess prodigy originally from San Francisco.

Carlsen is a five-time grand champion and one of the greatest chess players in the world. He’s been a chess phenom since he was 13 and there is even a documentary about him, titled Magnus, that found a general audience beyond just chess players. Niemann is also a grandmaster, though according to Worldchess.com, Niemann was the lowest-rated player at the tournament.

Niemann had beaten Carlsen before in an online tournament in Miami, where he famously said, the “the chess speaks for itself” at his victory interview. He went on to lose two out of the next three games to Carlsen, and ended the event with 0 points.

So it shocked the chess world then when Niemann beat Carlsen in St. Louis. Vice called this "an upset for the ages." Carlsen had played 53 classical matches without a loss (the match where he previously lost to Niemann was a non-classical match) and Carlsen was playing white, which has a statistical advantage over black, since white moves first in chess.

In an interview posted to the St. Louis Chess Club's YouTube channel, Niemann said, “I think [Carlsen] was just so demoralized because he's losing to an idiot like me. It must be embarrassing for the world champion to lose to me. I feel bad for him."

The following day, Carlsen tweeted that he had withdrawn from the tournament. It was the first time he'd ever pulled out of a competitive chess event. He added that he enjoys the Saint Louis Chess Club and looks forward to coming back.

Carlsen included a short video of Portuguese soccer coach José Mourinho saying, "If I speak I am in big trouble” in his tweet.
Many in the chess world interpreted Carlsen's tweet as the Norwegian grand master accusing Niemann of cheating.

But it's unclear how Niemann might have cheated.

The match, like all the matches in the Sinquefield Cup, was broadcast live.

American chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura created a YouTube video outlining his theory as to why Niemann's unusual strategy was, to Nakamura's mind, evidence he might have cheated. Right now, the video has almost a million views.

Vice referenced an idea involving a hypothetical player "using vibration-based buttons in a player’s shoes" to communicate with a chess engine. A chess engine is a computer program that can be used to analyze the configuration of pieces on the chess board and then suggest moves to human players.

The vibrating shoes morphed into the notion that Niemann was communicating using a "prostate massager." Tesla and Space-X CEO Elon Musk took that as his cue to enter the fray.
In a tweet that has since been deleted, Grimes' ex-husband augmented a quote from 19th Century German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer to fit the current controversy.

"Talent hits a target no one else can hit, genius hits a target no one can see (cause it’s in ur butt)," Musk wrote.

Other theories about how Niemann may have cheated include that he was tipped off about Carlsen’s surprise opening of 1 d4 Nf6 2 c4 e6 3 Nc3 Bb4 4 g3. Niemann was prepared for the opening and some believe it may have been leaked. Analysis of the game play between Niemann and Carlsen shows both making mistakes, which would seem to indicate that Niemann did not use computer aid, according to the Guardian.

In the wake of the cheating allegations, Sinquefield Cup organizers began broadcasting the matches on a 15-minute delay and taking additional security measures. Plus, Niemann, despite Carlsen never confirming accusations of cheating, has been banned from chess.com, the largest chess site in the world, and was uninvited from the Chess.com Global Championship, a $1 million event.

Yesterday, Iranian-born chess grandmaster Alireza Firouzja won the Sinquefield Cup, taking home the $100,000 grand prize.

Firouzja, who like Niemann is 19-year-old, seems to have avoided any allegations of cheating in his victory.

The Sinquefield Cup is named for Rex Sinquefield, famed supporter of libertarian causes and a very rich man. The tournament is a 10-player round robin with the top three winners taking home cash prizes.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Trending

In 2 Weeks, St. Louis Saw 462 Auto Thefts — and Just 1 Charge

By Ryan Krull

A Hyundai Sonata sits abandoned after being crashed into a tree in St. Louis City.

Missouri Botanical Garden To Offer Evening Hours in September

By Rosalind Early

Missouri Botanical Gardens will have evening hours this fall.

Hartmann: Missouri Just Can't Reason About Taxes

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri Governor Mike Parson wants to lower Missouri's tax rate forever because the we have a temporary budget surplus.

Inside the North St. Louis Rec Center That Built Jayson Tatum

By Benjamin Simon

Michael Nettles, 58, a staffer at the Wohl Community Center, is the architect behind this sports institution.

Also in News

Hartmann: Missouri Just Can't Reason About Taxes

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri Governor Mike Parson wants to lower Missouri's tax rate forever because the we have a temporary budget surplus.

Court Order Would Close Agape Boarding School After Alleged Abuse

By Clara Bates and Tessa Weinberg

Agape boarding school in Stockton, MO.

Eric Schmitt Takes Aim at Journalists in Open Records Request

By Benjamin Simon

Eric Schmitt is filing records requests left and right.

Hartmann: New 'Book Ban' Is Legislative Porn for Missouri

By Ray Hartmann

Missouri legislature's new law might seem to ban books, but it is actually a lot of sound and fury.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us