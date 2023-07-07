Please Explain Governor Mike Parson's Taylor Swift Tweet to Us

Who is running the governor's Twitter account?

By on Fri, Jul 7, 2023 at 4:33 pm

We know who Taylor Swift is, having not been under a rock the last two decades.

We, of course, know all too well who Governor Mike Parson is.

Yet somehow we have no idea what anything in this five-sentence tweet by Parson about Swift means.

We would bet a lot of money Parson doesn't either.

The tweet is getting a lot of notice, though. Mostly because no one thinks Parson wrote it and for its hypocrisy. Swift has made no secret of her pro-LGBTQ and pro-choice opinions, positions which are exact the opposite of what Parson has pushed while governor.




