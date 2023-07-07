Please Explain Governor Mike Parson's Taylor Swift Tweet to Us

LOUDEST STADIUM IN THE WORLD (Taylor's Version).— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 7, 2023
Are you ready for it?
Drop everything now and help us welcome @taylorswift13 to #KCMO's @GEHAField for her Eras Tour.
The Show-Me State is enchanted to be first up following #SpeakNowTaylorsVersion. Have fun, Swifties!
We know who Taylor Swift is, having not been under a rock the last two decades.
We, of course, know all too well who Governor Mike Parson is.
Yet somehow we have no idea what anything in this five-sentence tweet by Parson about Swift means.
We would bet a lot of money Parson doesn't either.
The tweet is getting a lot of notice, though. Mostly because no one thinks Parson wrote it and for its hypocrisy. Swift has made no secret of her pro-LGBTQ and pro-choice opinions, positions which are exact the opposite of what Parson has pushed while governor.
One of your interns come up with this tweet?— Cone (@CondRandy) July 7, 2023
Taylor is against everything you push. Someone take Twitter away from whoever does the farmers tweets please,..— Amanda- 🟧🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️✊🏿 (@EffinLeftMama) July 7, 2023
Governor Parson welcomes you with open arms for the revenue you'll bring the state, but doesn't respect your gender reproductive rights. He's pretty much a garbage person across the board. Welcome!— stuffCO (@dootlebot) July 7, 2023
Who’s running this account? https://t.co/SbVPbtDrxk— Laura Burkhardt 🧡 (@LauraAnnSTL) July 7, 2023
Politicians are the worst kind of hypocrites. This dude has 0 idea who she is and what she stands for.— Jaded and Lucky Chiefs & Royals Fan (@GOP_r_cowards) July 7, 2023
