Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

'Pokemon Prowler' Charged With Stealing Cards from St. Louis-Area Store

Nicholas Garrison allegedly took over $12,000 worth of Pokemon cards

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge Pokemon players enjoy a Pokemon Go event in Tower Grove Park in November 2021. Police have now apprehended a suspect accused of stealing Pokemon cards. - Reuben Hemmer
Reuben Hemmer
Pokemon players enjoy a Pokemon Go event in Tower Grove Park in November 2021. Police have now apprehended a suspect accused of stealing Pokemon cards.

They call him the “Pokemon Prowler,” but he will prowl no more.

On Monday, St. Louis County prosecutors charged Nicholas Garrison, 24 of snatching 250 to 270 Pokémon trading cards and $12,250 worth of merchandise from Yeti Gaming in Crestwood, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

He was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, felony stealing of $750 or more and first-degree property damage. He is not currently in St. Louis County custody.

In a Facebook post, the Crestwood Police Department called it “one of those big wins.”

“There is a reason why many police officer[s] strive to be detectives, and it is in the satisfaction of taking an investigation to its full completion, often after long investment of time and energy, to bring justice,” the department wrote.

On the night of October 11, Garrison, who is originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, allegedly struck multiple gaming stores in the St. Louis region, including Yeti Gaming.

Police say someone broke into the store, smashed the glass with a hammer and snatched the Pokemon cards, leaving behind a trail of blood and fingerprints.

The Crestwood police say that Garrison’s phone placed him at the scene, where he searched up Yeti Gaming. He also allegedly messaged friends and bragged that he was “going to clean them up,” according to police.

Ten days after he ravaged the St. Louis area, Garrison was arrested for trying to sell stolen cards in the Dallas area. There, police found cards that crossed over with the ones missing from the Yeti Gaming store.

In February, Garrison pled guilty to burglary charges in Madison County, Illinois, but detectives in Crestwood were unable to solve the Yeti burglary case.

It took nearly a year for the case to come together and for a while, it seemed like it might not be solved. In May, St. Louis County prosecutors said they would not pursue the case unless they had DNA samples connecting Garrison to the crime.

But on June 9, detectives drove down to McPherson, Kansas, where Garrison was arrested for burglary. They took a blood sample, and on July 20, it came back as a positive match, leading to his arrest.

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

Trending

Suspects Fleeing Police Claim Too Many Lives in St. Louis

By Monica Obradovic

Suspects fleeing police have caused tragic accidents in the St. Louis metro area.

St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say

By Ryan Krull

A car in the Ellendale neighborhood partially submerged by what some insurance companies say was not a flood.

Real Estate Brokerages Are Driving Home Buyers Out of North County

By Rosalind Early

In north county, housing prices are rising, which could actually be bad for residents.

Expect a 'Hibernation Zone' in Missouri This Winter, Almanac Says

By Jenna Jones

Snowy St. Louis streets

Also in News

Missouri Legislature Back on Its Bullsh*t With School Book Bans

By Benjamin Simon

Librarians across the state are being targeted in the legislatures latest book ban.

Buc-ee's Gas Station Is Coming to Missouri

By Rosalind Early

Buc-ee's is more than just a gas station.

Rural Missouri Hospital Employees Lose Health Insurance Then Jobs

By Sarah Jane Tribble

Tara Lovell in her home.

Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus Disbands

By Jason Hancock

Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, speaks during a press conference of the Senate conservative caucus on March 10, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us