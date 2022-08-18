'Pokemon Prowler' Charged With Stealing Cards from St. Louis-Area Store

click to enlarge
Pokemon players enjoy a Pokemon Go event in Tower Grove Park in November 2021. Police have now apprehended a suspect accused of stealing Pokemon cards.
They call him the “Pokemon Prowler,” but he will prowl no more.
On Monday, St. Louis County prosecutors charged Nicholas Garrison, 24 of snatching 250 to 270 Pokémon trading cards and $12,250 worth of merchandise from Yeti Gaming in Crestwood, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
.
He was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, felony stealing of $750 or more and first-degree property damage. He is not currently in St. Louis County custody.
In a Facebook post
, the Crestwood Police Department called it “one of those big wins.”
“There is a reason why many police officer[s] strive to be detectives, and it is in the satisfaction of taking an investigation to its full completion, often after long investment of time and energy, to bring justice,” the department wrote.
On the night of October 11, Garrison, who is originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, allegedly struck multiple gaming stores in the St. Louis region, including Yeti Gaming.
Police say someone broke into the store, smashed the glass with a hammer and snatched the Pokemon cards, leaving behind a trail of blood and fingerprints.
The Crestwood police say that Garrison’s phone placed him at the scene, where he searched up Yeti Gaming. He also allegedly messaged friends and bragged that he was “going to clean them up,” according to police.
Ten days after he ravaged the St. Louis area, Garrison was arrested for trying to sell stolen cards in the Dallas area. There, police found cards that crossed over with the ones missing from the Yeti Gaming store.
In February, Garrison pled guilty to burglary charges in Madison County, Illinois, but detectives in Crestwood were unable to solve the Yeti burglary case.
It took nearly a year for the case to come together and for a while, it seemed like it might not be solved. In May, St. Louis County prosecutors said they would not pursue the case unless they had DNA samples connecting Garrison to the crime.
But on June 9, detectives drove down to McPherson, Kansas, where Garrison was arrested for burglary. They took a blood sample, and on July 20, it came back as a positive match, leading to his arrest.