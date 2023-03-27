Police Apprehend Man Who Was Throwing Rocks Onto I-64

click to enlarge Courtesy SLMPD Booking photo for 37-year-old Phillip Carter.

On Friday, police arrested a man who they say admitted to throwing rocks off the Hampton Avenue overpass onto cars traveling on I-64/Highway 40 below.Over the weekend, SLMPD spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said that the arrest of 37-year-old Phillip Carter stemmed from several reports of rocks being thrown from the overpass.Police questioned Carter about the incidents on Friday and, according to Caldwell, he admitted to throwing rocks at vehicles.On Saturday, police said that warrants for charges against Carter will be applied for with the Circuit Attorney’s Office.Thepreviously reported on multiple incidents last month of drivers near the Hampton overpass having their windshields and hoods struck by rocks and other falling debris.Kayla Thompson, 25, was one of the victims who said that on February 13 she was in her Jeep with her parents, driving toward the city on Highway 40, when a rock struck the front end of the car just after passing below Hampton.Thompson said her dad, who was driving the Jeep, saw a man in his late 30s or early 40s throw the object."If he had thrown it a few seconds later, it would have probably gone through the windshield and hit my dad," Thompson said.In response to the reports of the rock-throwing incidents in February, police placed a mobile surveillance camera at the Hampton Avenue overpass.