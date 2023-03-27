Police Apprehend Man Who Was Throwing Rocks Onto I-64

Police say the 37-year-old admitted to throwing rocks at cars from the Hampton Avenue overpass

By on Mon, Mar 27, 2023 at 7:53 am

click to enlarge Booking photo for 37-year-old Phillip Carter.
Courtesy SLMPD
Booking photo for 37-year-old Phillip Carter.

On Friday, police arrested a man who they say admitted to throwing rocks off the Hampton Avenue overpass onto cars traveling on I-64/Highway 40 below.

Over the weekend, SLMPD spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said that the arrest of 37-year-old Phillip Carter stemmed from several reports of rocks being thrown from the overpass.

Police questioned Carter about the incidents on Friday and, according to Caldwell, he admitted to throwing rocks at vehicles.

On Saturday, police said that warrants for charges against Carter will be applied for with the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

The RFT previously reported on multiple incidents last month of drivers near the Hampton overpass having their windshields and hoods struck by rocks and other falling debris.
Related
The chunk of concrete that struck Kayla Thompson's Jeep.

Witness Saw Man Throw Concrete Off Hampton Overpass, Damaging Cars: "If he had thrown it a few seconds later, it would have probably gone through the windshield and hit my dad," one victim says

Kayla Thompson, 25, was one of the victims who said that on February 13 she was in her Jeep with her parents, driving toward the city on Highway 40, when a rock struck the front end of the car just after passing below Hampton.

Thompson said her dad, who was driving the Jeep, saw a man in his late 30s or early 40s throw the object.

"If he had thrown it a few seconds later, it would have probably gone through the windshield and hit my dad," Thompson said.

In response to the reports of the rock-throwing incidents in February, police placed a mobile surveillance camera at the Hampton Avenue overpass.
Related
A chunk of concrete damaged this car on Interstate 64 Sunday night.

Multiple Cars Mysteriously Struck By Falling Concrete Near Hampton Overpass: Cars on Interstate 64 were damaged by debris near Turtle Park twice over the weekend

