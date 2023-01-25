Police, Courts Disagree Why St. Louis Teen Foundry Shooting Suspects Sent Home

The SLMPD and juvenile court have different stories about why the teens found with guns were released to parents

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 7:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The City Foundry in Midtown.
The City Foundry in Midtown.

The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have different stories about why a group of teenagers involved in a gunfight Saturday night were released to their parents.

The gunfight took place near the City Foundry in Midtown and involved one suspect leaning out of a car and firing a rifle at police.

The initial incident report from the SLMPD says that after the incident, "The Juvenile Court was contacted and advised officers to release the juveniles taken into custody to their parents."

However, in a statement released late Tuesday, 22nd Judicial Circuit Court spokesman Joel Currier says, "The police did not bring them to juvenile court for detention. No juvenile legal officer or judge was contacted regarding the incident."

The statement from the court goes on: "Instead, a phone call occurred between the intake office and a police officer. The parties disagree as to the content of the conversation."

The juveniles in question include a 15 year old apprehended by police with a Glock 29 that had been modified to be fully automatic and a 16 year old found with a stolen Glock 19. A third juvenile was apprehended after the shooting outside the Foundry as well.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Officers were near the Foundry's south parking lot investigating car break-ins when they heard gunshots elsewhere on the same parking lot.

A white Honda Accord fled away from the Foundry, making a left onto Vandeventer Avenue.

According to a police incident report, a passenger in the Honda "leaned over the roof of the vehicle and began firing several rounds from a rifle in the direction of three black male juveniles and the two officers."

A car window near where an officer was standing shattered. Another officer heard rounds "whiz past their ear," according to the incident report.

No one was injured in the shooting. It's unclear if the three juveniles were the ones shooting from the Honda or the ones being shot at.

"As of today's date, none of the juveniles has been brought to St. Louis City Family Court for referral, detention or charges," the statement from the Court said. "Once police present the youths, a juvenile officer will review the evidence for legal sufficiency and assess them for detention."

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

It's Official, St. Louis Is a Better City Than New York

By Sarah Fenske

St. Louis is truly a great city — after all, Twitter said so.

St. Louis County Quietly Removes Racist Historical Marker

By Rosalind Early

This historical marker was quietly removed in November.

Alleged Car Thief Charged With Felony Murder Appears in St. Louis Court

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Brian Richard Kelly.

Dan Isom Resigns as St. Louis' Interim Public Safety Director

By Monica Obradovic

Interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom will take on a new role with Ameren.

Also in News

Josh Hawley Wants to Ban TikTok in the Entire United States

By Jaime Lees

Dweebs gonna dweeb

Hartmann: A Faithful Defense of the Right to an Abortion

By Ray Hartmann

The Reverend Traci Blackmon of the United Church of Christ is one of 13 plaintiffs on a suit filed against Missouri's strict abortion ban today.

Missouri TSA Found More than 200 Guns in Carry-On Baggage Last Year

By Ryan Krull

The TSA at Lambert International Airport has to tell a lot of people they can't fly the friendly skies with a gun.

'Egregious,' 'Negligent' Missouri Jail Must Pay $900K After Detainee Death

By Ryan Krull

The Reynolds County Jail in Centerville, MO.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us