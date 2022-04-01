Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Police Exaggerated Drop in St. Louis Murder Rate

By on Fri, Apr 1, 2022 at 5:58 am

click to enlarge St. Louis police classified more than three dozen killings as justifiable homicides. - @PASA/FLICKR
@pasa/Flickr
St. Louis police classified more than three dozen killings as justifiable homicides.

St. Louis had a particularly bloody year in 2020.

But for 2021, the police department announced a turnaround: Homicides dropped by nearly 25%.

Big news, right? This stat was reported nationally, and even featured in Time magazine.

Unfortunately, there’s more to the story.

A new ProPublica report, in combination with APM Reports, found that the homicide drop owed, in part, to some killings going uncounted.

St. Louis has “quiety lowered its murder count” in the past two years, reporters Jeremy Kohler and Tom Scheck write, by re-classifying more than three dozen killings as "justifiable homicides," including when a person kills someone who is committing a serious offense. Justifiable slayings are not counted in the city’s murder tally.

City officials cited new programs and crime-prevention efforts for the homicide drop. But the celebration may have jumped the gun.

Further, police switched to the FBI’s new reporting system at the end of 2020, the ProPublica report notes, which allows police to amend crime data after it’s been reported and count homicides during the year of the incident, not when the victim died.

“That means the city’s murder total is not a final count when the mayor announces it at year’s end,” wrote Kohler and Scheck. “Since the city said it had 195 murders in 2021, the tally has grown by three people who died this year from wounds suffered in shootings last year.”

According to some measures, when it comes to murder rate by per capita homicides, St. Louis is not only number one in the US, but 13th in the world—with the top 12 all located in Mexico, Venezuela, and Brazil. In fairness to us, these numbers only account for St. Louis City, while data for other municipalities also sometimes includes the surrounding county.

The full story is here.

Email the author at [email protected]

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles
