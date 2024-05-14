  1. News
Police ID 19-Year-Old Victim of Saturday's MetroLink Shooting

Jordan Gunn was shot on the DeBaliviere platform near Forest Park

By
May 14, 2024 at 1:03 pm
A teenager was killed by another teen on a MetroLink platform on Saturday, May 11.
Paul Sableman/FLICKR
Police have identified the 19-year-old woman killed over the weekend on a MetroLink platform.

Police say that Jordan Gunn was on the platform near Forest Park and the Missouri History Museum on Saturday, May 11, when another teenager, a 17-year-old, opened fire, striking her in the chest and killing her. 

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. and Gunn was initially taken by an EMS crew to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition before succumbing to her wounds. 

The 17-year-old alleged shooter was apprehended thanks in part to what police called the "robust surveillance system" present at the Metro station.

The 17-year-old is being held in a juvenile facility in the county on second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. 

Similar to the case of the near-fatal beating outside Hazelwood East, a judge will determine if the case against the 17-year-old will advance in the juvenile or the adult system. 

Police have released very little additional information about the victim, Gunn, other than that she lived off Natural Bridge Avenue. 

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.

Riverfront Times
Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
