Police Release Photos of Damaged Squad SUV, Gun From Soulard Shooting

Two SLMPD officers, one suspect were shot last night in St. Louis

By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 1:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The police SUV damaged last night when officers exchanged fire with a suspect.
Courtesy SLMPD
The police SUV damaged last night when officers exchanged fire with a suspect.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has released photos of the police vehicle involved in last night's shooting in Soulard, during which two officers and one suspect were wounded.

The photos released late this morning show an SLMPD SUV with bullet holes in its front and side as well as a smear of blood on its rear passenger-side door. Several windows appear to have been shot out as well.

The shooting incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at South Ninth Street & Lafayette Avenue, near the Soulard Farmer's Market.

The incident began when officers attempted to stop a Ford F-150 which they believed to have been involved in a robbery.

The police SUV damaged when officers exchanged fire with a suspect in Soulard last night.
Courtesy SLMPD
The police SUV damaged when officers exchanged fire with a suspect in Soulard last night.

The truck sped away, through the courtyard of the farmer's market, but crashed shortly thereafter.

As the suspect fled the truck, he fired at officers, striking two in their torsos.

The police shot the suspect in the ankle.

click to enlarge The gun police say was used by the 35-year-old who allegedly shot two police officers.
Courtesy SLMPD
The gun police say was used by the 35-year-old who allegedly shot two police officers.

All three individuals were taken to area hospitals.

Early this afternoon, police identified the suspect as a 36-year-old Cortez Sipes. The officers who were shot have not been identified, but the department has said they are 38 and 24 years old.

The 38 year old has been with the SLMPD for 14 years, the 24-year-old has been with the department for two years.

In addition to photos of the police SUV involved in the incident, police also released a photo of the weapon the suspect allegedly used to fire on police.

Cortez Sipes booking photo.
Courtesy SLMPD
Cortez Sipes booking photo.

click to enlarge The police SUV damaged when officers exchanged fire with a suspect in Soulard last night.
Courtesy SLMPD
The police SUV damaged when officers exchanged fire with a suspect in Soulard last night.


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now

By Jaime Lees

Hello, friend.

Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce Accused of Talking Like He's From Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Lucas Kunce in 2022.

Post-Dispatch Lays Off More Than Half Its Prep Sports Staff

By Sarah Fenske

Two women play soccer.

Victims' Families Say St. Louis Serial Killer Should Face Them in Person

By Ryan Krull

Gary Muehlberg being interviewed in prison.

Also in News

Attorneys Request Review Ahead of Leonard Taylor's Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Leonard "Raheem" Taylor, pictured here in an interview with MacArthur Justice Center.

Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce Accused of Talking Like He's From Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Lucas Kunce in 2022.

Poll Finds Missourians Really Like Living in Sh*tholes

By Monica Obradovic

"Yeah, bruh, Florida's awesome. Nothin' like crackin' open a Busch Light on the beach." - A Florida transplant from Missouri would probably say.

Now Running for Missouri AG: Will Scharf, an Outsider from Harvard Law

By Ryan Krull

Former assistant US Attorney Will Scharf at his campaign kick off.
More

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us