Police Release Photos of Damaged Squad SUV, Gun From Soulard Shooting

Courtesy SLMPD The police SUV damaged when officers exchanged fire with a suspect in Soulard last night.

click to enlarge Courtesy SLMPD The gun police say was used by the 35-year-old who allegedly shot two police officers.

Courtesy SLMPD Cortez Sipes booking photo.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has released photos of the police vehicle involved in last night's shooting in Soulard, during which two officers and one suspect were wounded.The photos released late this morning show an SLMPD SUV with bullet holes in its front and side as well as a smear of blood on its rear passenger-side door. Several windows appear to have been shot out as well.The shooting incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at South Ninth Street & Lafayette Avenue, near the Soulard Farmer's Market.The incident began when officers attempted to stop a Ford F-150 which they believed to have been involved in a robbery.The truck sped away, through the courtyard of the farmer's market, but crashed shortly thereafter.As the suspect fled the truck, he fired at officers, striking two in their torsos.The police shot the suspect in the ankle.All three individuals were taken to area hospitals.Early this afternoon, police identified the suspect as a 36-year-old Cortez Sipes. The officers who were shot have not been identified, but the department has said they are 38 and 24 years old.The 38 year old has been with the SLMPD for 14 years, the 24-year-old has been with the department for two years.In addition to photos of the police SUV involved in the incident, police also released a photo of the weapon the suspect allegedly used to fire on police.