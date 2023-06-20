Police Release Photos of Gun Men Behind Mass Teen Shooting

Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the individuals suspected of perpetrating the mass shooting that killed 17-year-old Makao Moore and injured 11 other teens this past weekend at a party downtown that turned violent.
This morning the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released images of multiple individuals carrying weapons in the halls of the office building where the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday.
"Anyone with a tip that wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a possible reward is urged to call CrimeStoppers," police said in a statement.
Tenants say the building has a history of lax security. One tenant the RFT spoke to yesterday says she wonders if one of the many businesses located in the building allowed the teens to host a party there, or if the party organizers were aware of how easy the space was to access, which was why they chose it as a location for the gathering.
Even after the shooting, the commercial building's access issues seem to persist. Yesterday, an RFT reporter entered the building and took the elevator up the fifth floor.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
