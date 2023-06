Police Release Photos of Gun Men Behind Mass Teen Shooting

click to enlarge Courtesy SLMPD Photos of shooting suspects and a third individual released by police.

Courtesy SLMPD Photo of shooting suspect and another individual released by police.

Courtesy SLMPD Photo of shooting suspect released by police.

Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the individuals suspected of perpetrating the mass shooting that killed 17-year-old Makao Moore and injured 11 other teens this past weekend at a party downtown that turned violent.This morning the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released images of multiple individuals carrying weapons in the halls of the office building where the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday."Anyone with a tip that wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a possible reward is urged to call CrimeStoppers," police said in a statement.The location of the shooting has also been a focus of the investigation. The building at Washington Avenue and North 14th Street is setup as commercial space, and police are still trying to figure out why a large group of young partygoers had chosen its fifth floor as their gathering place.Tenants say the building has a history of lax security . One tenant thespoke to yesterday says she wonders if one of the many businesses located in the building allowed the teens to host a party there, or if the party organizers were aware of how easy the space was to access, which was why they chose it as a location for the gathering.Even after the shooting, the commercial building's access issues seem to persist. Yesterday, anreporter entered the building and took the elevator up the fifth floor.