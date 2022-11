Polls Show Support for Recreational-Use Marijuana in Missouri

click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / ELSA OLOFSSON New polls from Emerson/Hill and SurveyUSA suggest voters support Missouri's Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational-use marijuana.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Google News.

After months of conflicting surveys, recent polls suggest recreational-use marijuana legalization may pass in Missouri.The newest poll by SurveyUSA found that 61 percent of voters support the initiative, with 28 percent against and 11 percent undecided, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points. The pollsters interviewed 791 voters from October 27 to November 1.Another survey by Emerson College Polling and The Hill shows a closer, but still substantial lead for marijuana legislation.That survey, which questioned 1,000 voters from October 26 to 28, reveals 47 percent support, 39 percent opposition and 14 percent undecided. There was a 3 percentage point margin of error.Amendment 3 would most notably legalize recreational-use marijuana for people over 21. It would also expunge nonviolent marijuana-related offenses. It has garnered support from U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine, Snoop Dogg and the Missouri ACLU.But critics have argued that the initiative would allow unfair monopolies and do little to stem the racial inequity already inherent in Missouri's medical-marijuana industry. The dissent has come from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Pro-Choice Missouri.The criticism has led some to wonder if the initiative will pass. It looked that way in September when a poll by Remington Research Group and Missouri Scout poll showed the ballot measure losing. But since then, a large swath of polls have pointed toward a strong lead for the amendment.Voters will decide on the amendment on Tuesday.