Polls Show Support for Recreational-Use Marijuana in Missouri

The Emerson/Hill and SurveyUSA polls show 47 and 61 percent support, respectively

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 2:25 pm

click to enlarge A hand holds a marijuana joint as smoke comes out of it. Trees are in the background.
VIA FLICKR / ELSA OLOFSSON
New polls from Emerson/Hill and SurveyUSA suggest voters support Missouri's Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational-use marijuana.

After months of conflicting surveys, recent polls suggest recreational-use marijuana legalization may pass in Missouri.

The newest poll by SurveyUSA found that 61 percent of voters support the initiative, with 28 percent against and 11 percent undecided, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points. The pollsters interviewed 791 voters from October 27 to November 1.

Another survey by Emerson College Polling and The Hill shows a closer, but still substantial lead for marijuana legislation.
Related
A grow operation.

Missourians Support Weed Legalization, Eric Schmitt, New Poll Finds: Emerson/Hill poll reveals 48 percent of voters favor the November marijuana initiative

That survey, which questioned 1,000 voters from October 26 to 28, reveals 47 percent support, 39 percent opposition and 14 percent undecided. There was a 3 percentage point margin of error.

Amendment 3 would most notably legalize recreational-use marijuana for people over 21. It would also expunge nonviolent marijuana-related offenses. It has garnered support from U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine, Snoop Dogg and the Missouri ACLU.

But critics have argued that the initiative would allow unfair monopolies and do little to stem the racial inequity already inherent in Missouri's medical-marijuana industry. The dissent has come from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Pro-Choice Missouri.
Related
Brennan England, owner of Cola Private Lounge, thinks there are some issues with Amendment 3, which would legalize adult-use recreational marijuana if it passed in November.

Is Missouri's Legal Weed Amendment Too Good To Be True?: Critics of Amendment 3 say it only helps Missouri's big Cannabis businesses maintain their grip on the industry

The criticism has led some to wonder if the initiative will pass. It looked that way in September when a poll by Remington Research Group and Missouri Scout poll showed the ballot measure losing. But since then, a large swath of polls have pointed toward a strong lead for the amendment.

Voters will decide on the amendment on Tuesday.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Trending

Hartmann: Just Say No to TIFs, Chesterfield Edition

By Ray Hartmann

Chesterfield is planning new development around the Chesterfield Mall site.

A Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible in St. Louis Tuesday

By Rosalind Early

Lunar Eclipse 27 VII 2018. A blood moon will be viewable on Sunday night.

Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Currently at Auction For a Mere $160,000

By Daniel Hill

Albert Pujols crushes a dinger.

Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri

By Benjamin Simon

An aerial shot of the Lake of the Ozarks shows a brightly lit amusement park that features a Ferris wheel and plenty of rides on a lakefront property.

Also in News

Soulard Shooter Wins 'Not Guilty' Verdict in Third Trial

By Ryan Krull

Soulard parking lot where the 2016 shooting occurred.

Alleged Triple Murderer Prinshun McClain Guilty in 1 Slaying

By Ryan Krull

Prinshun McClain booking photo.

Voter Suppression Is Alive and Well in Missouri, and It Must Stop

By Andrew de las Alas, Sonal Churiwal and Saish Satyal

Vote here sign outside of a building in St. Louis

Hartmann: Just Say No to TIFs, Chesterfield Edition

By Ray Hartmann

Chesterfield is planning new development around the Chesterfield Mall site.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us