Poor Goalkeeping from Vancouver Whitecaps Secures Win for CITY SC

Homegrown player Miguel Perez, who graduated from Pattonville High School last week, scored his first MLS goal during the match against Vancouver.

Talked to Hasal and Blackmon today about the second goal #AllforCITY scored on Saturday.



Hasal called for the ball, but with all the fans and noise at CITYPARK, Blackmon did not hear him call for it. #VWFC's Vanni says Hasal is will be getting some games with WFC 2.#MLS