Poor Goalkeeping from Vancouver Whitecaps Secures Win for CITY SC

St. Louis CITY SC’s 3-1 victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps proved to be an intense contest. Neither team established control over the match as goalkeeping proved to be the difference. “We had to be scrappy,” CITY coach Bradley Carnell said.
“Credit to the boys. Sometimes you have to win ugly.”
Defensive Mistakes
An Eduard Löwen free-kick launched CITY ahead in the 10th minute. “I always try to target the far post. If no one touches it, then it goes in,” Löwen said.
Löwen’s goal is a contender for MLS Goal of the Matchday, but it could’ve been prevented. A costly error by Vancouver’s goalkeeper, Thomas Hasal, allowed Löwen’s shot to appear “unsaveable.”
Hasal made his first appearance of the season against CITY, one of the highest scoring offenses in MLS. Hasal’s inexperience as a 23-year-old goalkeeper manifested itself throughout the match.
Before Löwen kicked the ball, Hasal positioned himself at the far post. But as Löwen’s shot traveled towards the goal, Hasal needlessly stepped forward. Most goalkeepers step forward in these situations because balls played from these positions tend to be crosses rather than shots on goal. So, goalkeepers will step forward to give themselves a better chance of making a play on the ball. But Löwen shot the ball rather than crossing it to his teammates. The ball’s elevation clearly made it impossible for any CITY players to head it. Hasal failed to recognize this.
Goalkeeping is all about angles and positioning, and Hasal’s misjudgement cost Vancouver a goal.
Hasal’s poor positioning gave him no chance of saving the shot. Hasal started the play with ideal positioning, and he likely would’ve saved Löwen’s shot if he held his ground.
Vancouver’s defensive struggles continued as Tristan Blackmon scored an own goal to put CITY 2-0 up in the 45th minute. Löwen attempted a long ball to Jared Stroud, but the ball traveled beyond Stroud’s path. Stroud thus discontinued his run and ended CITY’s offensive threat.
Because goalkeepers can see the entire pitch, teams depend on them to lead the defense (something CITY’s Roman Bürki does effectively). Hasal’s view allowed him to see that Stroud no longer posed any offensive threat. Hasal probably believed Löwen’s pass would go over everyone and make its way into the box, allowing him to easily collect the ball.
The timing of the situation also prevented Blackmon from checking his shoulder. Not knowing Stroud didn’t pose a threat, or that Hasal called him off the ball, Blackmon decided his best option would be to head the ball back to Hasal.
Talked to Hasal and Blackmon today about the second goal #AllforCITY scored on Saturday.— Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) May 29, 2023
Hasal called for the ball, but with all the fans and noise at CITYPARK, Blackmon did not hear him call for it. #VWFC's Vanni says Hasal is will be getting some games with WFC 2.#MLS
But instead of heading the ball to Hasal, Blackmon headed the ball into a wide open net. CITY’s home-field advantage turned an innocuous pass into disaster for Vancouver.
Vancouver continued to battle throughout the second half. “The second half was about grinding out a win,” CITY’s Indiana Vassilev said. Vancouver’s efforts led to a goal in the 83rd minute. Vancouver found itself down a goal with plenty of time left in the match. CITY felt the pressure and made several defensive adjustments in an attempt to maintain its lead.
A Graduation Party
Vancouver began to dictate tempo in the final minutes of the match. Vancouver’s Ryan Gauld possessed the ball in CITY’s half during stoppage time. CITY’s Njabulo Blom and Aziel Jackson bullied Gauld off the ball and launched a counter-attack.
Vancouver believed Blom and Jackson fouled Gauld in the process but referee Sergii Boiko disagreed. Play continued as Jackson carried the ball into Vancouver’s defensive third and proceeded to be fouled by Vancouver’s Andrés Cubas.
The ensuing free-kick led to CITY’s third goal. To say Vancouver was displeased with Boiko’s officiating would be an understatement. “That is completely shameful, unfortunately shameful, because it looked like the referee was a player for [CITY],” Vancouver coach Vanni Sartini told Vancouver media outlets. But Vancouver’s defensive blunders were to blame for the goal.
Löwen stood over the free-kick and decided to test Hasal once more. Hasal saved Löwen’s shot but gave up a rebound in the process. Löwen's shot was well placed, but still catchable. Giving up rebounds in the box is dangerous because it creates chaos, and CITY thrives in chaotic moments.
Hasal immediately sprang up to recover the rebound, but CITY’s Tomás Ostrák beat him to the ball. Vancouver had assigned six players to defend Ostrák and 18-year-old Miguel Perez in the box. But all the defenders fell victim to “ball watching” as Löwen shot the ball. Vancouver’s late reaction created confusion and allowed Perez to run unmarked.
Hasal could’ve redeemed himself if he continued to attack the ball, but he opted to hold his ground as Ostrák crossed the ball to Perez. Vancouver found itself scrambling to recover as Perez scored the first MLS goal of his career.
Perez graduated from Pattonville High School on Thursday night and came on as a substitute in the 72nd minute of the match. “I didn’t know what to think [after scoring the goal]. I mean, I went to the left, and my parents were to the right side, so I ran over there real fast,” Perez said.
Goalkeepers can win matches for their teams, but they can also be at fault for defeats. Roman Bürki’s experience and quality stood out in comparison to Hasal throughout the match. A tightly contested match between CITY and Vancouver came down to goalkeeping. Bürki played well whereas Hasal’s mistakes led to Vancouver’s defeat.
CITY’s victory made it the fastest expansion team in MLS history to reach 25 points in its debut season. “We keep on proving people wrong. We keep on having a chip on our shoulder,” Carnell said. “I've always said it from day one. This is part of our journey. We want to be competitive, and the next game is upon the horizon.”
This story was produced in partnership with the River City Journalism Fund.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter