Post-Dispatch Comics Page Shakeup Draws Ire — And Concern

click to enlarge SARAH FENSKE The good old days: Until last week, the Post-Dispatch ran two full pages of color comics. Now it's down to a half-page in black and white.

Hey @stltoday, the new comics selection is terrible. For a major U.S. newspaper, you have really gone downhill. — Tom Varner (@tomvarner) September 14, 2022

FFS @stltoday… This is sad. Cutting two pages of comics down to a measly half page bad enough, but then you go and waste that tiny bit of real estate with comics that are reprints… Just kill the section entirely if this is the best you can do. 😡😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/fEDVoAwEpF — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) September 17, 2022

I’ve seen the paper get more and more expensive and offer less and less every year. They got rid of @GailPennington’s Tube Talk column. They moved @DNemanFood and outsourced the food section. Still, we wanted to support local journalism. — Librarian SMH 🤦🏻‍♀️🇮🇪🇺🇸 (@usedtobeshelver) September 19, 2022

But @LeeEntNews killed the funny papers last week. We went from having two full-color pages of comics to a half page of black and white ones, some of which haven’t been new in decades. So there’s no more reason for me to get a paper copy of the Post. — Librarian SMH 🤦🏻‍♀️🇮🇪🇺🇸 (@usedtobeshelver) September 19, 2022

Canceling the paper because they cut the funnies may seem like an overreaction, but I can’t justify the cost anymore. I’ll still subscribe & read the local news online, & I hope the Post can continue to cover important local issues. But I don’t think that’s the way this is going. — Librarian SMH 🤦🏻‍♀️🇮🇪🇺🇸 (@usedtobeshelver) September 19, 2022

Dilbert wasn't "cancelled." Lee Enterprises Inc., the parent company of those 77 papers, downsized all its comics pages to the same 10 strips. Dilbert didn't make the cut.



That's capitalism. Thought Adams loved capitalism. https://t.co/V2PdOTWzEK — Derf Backderf (@DerfBackderf) September 21, 2022

click to enlarge VIA GLENN MCCOY Glenn McCoy is the creator of the comic strip The Duplex, which the Post-Dispatch recently cancelled after a nearly three-decade run.

