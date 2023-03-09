Post-Dispatch Guild Rejects Furloughs by Lee Enterprises

The 48-11 vote by the United Media Guild wasn't even close

By on Thu, Mar 9, 2023 at 10:05 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Post-Dispatch staffers said no to Iowa-based Lee Enterprises. - FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
Post-Dispatch staffers said no to Iowa-based Lee Enterprises.

The union representing workers at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch yesterday overwhelmingly rejected furloughs demanded by the daily's Iowa-based owner, Lee Enterprises.

Lee had asked workers at publications across the U.S. to take two weeks of unpaid vacation. With yesterday's vote, the St. Louis-based writers and ad sales staff who comprise the membership of the United Media Guild replied with a resounding "no." 

The 48-11 rejection came at the urging of union leaders, who were frustrated that Lee had rejected its counterproposal without a counteroffer.

"Our members are aware that rejecting the furlough could create more layoff potential if the company decides to seek cost savings," said Guild President Jeff Gordon. "That's the reality. We can't ignore that. But the company was unwilling to offer any layoff protection in exchange for everybody giving money back."

At a Zoom meeting on Monday, Gordon said senior members made clear they'd acquiesce to the furloughs if it meant protecting the jobs of younger staffers. But nothing from Lee gave any assurance that would be the case.

Post-Dispatch spokeswoman Tracy Rouch said the company would not have comment at this time.

The Post-Dispatch has seen a flurry of cuts in recent months. It laid off its archivist and eliminated two open positions in January, and then laid off more than half of its prep sports staff in short order. Other resignations are now going unfilled, with a buyout for advertising staff, and last fall's cuts to the comics page — which reduced the Post-Dispatch's once-robust offerings to the same uniform set  of 10 strips offered throughout the newspaper chain — drew major pushback.

Last month, unionized Lee workers in Buffalo similarly rejected the furlough request. Days later, Lee announced it was shutting down its printing press there, though it remains unclear whether the two things are related.

Gordon said St. Louis guild members — which include approximately 50 journalists and 30 advertising sales staffers — had previously agreed to furloughs during the pandemic, but that was in part because unemployment benefits were so excellent at the time. The lack of a safety net, along with frustration over the recent layoffs, changed the equation.

He also noted that managers unprotected by the union are already taking furloughs, while the highest paid managers got pay cuts that do not include additional time off.

"There's no reason to believe the cost-cutting will ever end at this point," Gordon said. "Lee has tried to maintain a good staffing level at the Post-Dispatch compared to other companies. They're not as bad as Gannett. But the trend is still the trend."

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Sex Worker Gets 25 Years for Murdering Client Over Bad Reviews

By Ryan Krull

Paige T'eva Layne pled guilty to second-degree murder.

'The Rock' Predicts Largest XFL Crowd Ever for Battlehawks Home Opener

By Benjamin Simon

Battlehawks fans wave flags as they cheer in The Dome at America's Center.

Rattled by a Corrupt Alderman, Ward 21 Residents Look to the Future

By Monica Obradovic

The 21st Ward includes the O’Fallon neighborhood and parts of Fairgrounds, College Hill, Penrose and Kingsway East.

Brandon Bosley Loses Seat, a Blow to St. Louis Dynasty

By Monica Obradovic

Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley assumed office in 2017.

Also in News

Hartmann: the Strange Mind of a Homophobic Missouri Legislator

By Ray Hartmann

A Missouri bill takes Florida's infamous "Don't Say Gay" bill a step further.

Abortion Just Got Even More Limited, Thanks to Missouri AG

By Monica Obradovic

Mifepristone: Public Enemy No. 1 to Andrew Bailey

VIDEO: Missouri Police Officer Punches, Tases Man in Violent Arrest

By Ryan Krull

Bystander video shows a violent arrest in southeast Missouri.

You Might Be Able To See the Northern Lights Tonight in Missouri

By Jaime Lees

You Might Be Able To See the Northern Lights Tonight in Missouri
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us