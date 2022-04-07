Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Post-Dispatch Hits Cardinals Fans With Double Paywall

By on Thu, Apr 7, 2022 at 4:16 pm

Fredbird's crying it's just hard to tell. - PHOTO CREDIT: FLICKR / @TODDAWBREY
Photo credit: Flickr / @toddawbrey
Fredbird's crying it's just hard to tell.

It’s opening day, and when it comes to Cardinals coverage in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, exciting things are afloat!

The paper just launched a new app and platform called STL Pinch Hits, touting “Unlimited Access To Premium Coverage Including Minor Leagues.”

You had us at minor leagues! And so, to celebrate, we logged on and geeked out over our favorite writers, such as “The Commish” Rick Hummel, Derrick Goold and Ben Frederickson.

The site notes that it also boasts "extra" coverage, including archival stories, subscriber-only newsletters, podcasts and “digital interactive experiences,” all without ads.

Glorious! At least we thought so, until we read the fine print. After May 5, turns out, it will cost $13 per month. Dang, a paywall.

But wait, what about if we already subscribe to the P-D. Surely it’s free for us, right? Nope. Turns out we have to pay, too, though for current subscribers it’s $5 per month.

Double paywall! No fair.

Even worse, since their regular baseball writers will now be toiling for STL Pinch Hits, doesn't that mean the P-D’s regular baseball coverage will be severely hindered? 

Related
Remember when Pujols wasn't on the Cardinals?

The Albert Pujols Deal: How'd That Work Out For Everyone?

For clarity we reached out to Bob Rose, the paper’s VP for digital content, who sent us to Tracy Rouch, Director of Public Relations.

In an email, Rouch notes they’ve added two employees for the app, Daniel Guerrero, focused on the minors, and “digital producer/writer" Carter Chapley.

Hmmm. It still isn’t clear how Hummel, Goold et al will be able to provide “extra” coverage, considering they are already working full time.

“The ‘extra’ content…will focus on archived materials presented in new ways,” Rouch writes, adding: “All the award-winning sports content readers have come to expect with their subscription remains on STLtoday.”

Look, a double paywall is not unprecedented. A basic New York Times subscription won’t get you access to NYT Cooking or the crossword puzzle, for example. But that feels different. A huge portion of P-D readers surely subscribe specifically for the Cardinals’ coverage.

And it seems almost certain that will be diminished, and instead appear on the app.

Oh well! With runaway inflation on the horizon, money will be worthless soon anyways, right? STL Pinch Hits here we come!

Slideshow

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time

Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl
21 slides
Tie: 20. Keith Hernandez (1974-83): Before gaining wider fame from his roles with the Pond Scum Mets and Seinfeld, Hernandez put together a solid decade in red. Widely considered one of the greatest defensive first basemen in history, Hernandez earned the first five of his 11 Gold Gloves with the Cardinals. He led the league in batting (.344) during his MVP season in 1979, and delivered a clutch game-tying hit in Game 7 of the 1982 World Series, on his birthday. -Brandon Dahl 19. Jim Bottomley (1922-32): Sunny Jim played first base for the first two Cardinals World Series winners and ranked among the MLB's top ten in offensive production during his eleven years wearing the Birds on the Bat, as well as winning MVP in 1928. In 1924 he amassed six hits and 12 RBI in a single game. The RBI record, equaled by Cardinals rightfielder Mark Whiten in 1993, still stands. -Brandon Dahl 18. Johnny Mize (1936-41): Big Cat spent only the first six seasons of his accomplished career in St. Louis, but his offensive achievements are robust, including leading the league in OPS and total bases for three consecutive seasons, and five top-ten MVP finishes. Mize's 1.018 OPS is third highest in franchise history, while his 43 home runs in 1940 stood as the franchise record until 1998. -Brandon Dahl 17. Ray Lankford (1990-2001, 2004): Lankford's combination of power, speed, batting eye, and longevity place him in the top 10 of several franchise offensive categories, including runs scored, home runs, runs batted in, bases on balls, stolen bases, and total bases. When Busch II fell to the wrecking ball, Lankford was the ballpark's all-time home runs leader. A favorite jumbotron highlight was Lankford barreling over Phillies catcher Darren Daulton in 1991. -Brandon Dahl 16. Joe Medwick (1932-40, 1947-48): A mainstay of the 1930s Gashouse Gang, "Ducky" set the National League record for doubles in a season with 64 in 1936, a mark that stands today. His follow-up act was the 1937 MVP and the National League's last Triple Crown as he led the league with 31 home runs, 154 runs batted in, and a .374 batting average. -Brandon Dahl 15. Jim Edmonds (2000-07): Having made perhaps the greatest catch in baseball history not known as "The Catch," Edmonds was incredibly productive both offensively and defensively, a member of the Cardinals' mid-aughts MV3 tandem, along with Albert Pujols and Scott Rolen. Possessing a left-handed swing as sweet as his centerfield dives, Edmonds perhaps did not achieve the counting stats required by some Hall of Fame voters, though many argue he deserves enshrinement. -Ben Westhoff
Click to View 21 slides

About The Author

bwesthoff

Ben Westhoff

Ben Westhoff is the Executive Editor of Euclid Media Group, and the author of the books Original Gangstas, Fentanyl, Inc., and Little Brother: Love, Tragedy, and My Search For the Truth.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles
