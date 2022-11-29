Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today

The weather in the Midwest has been wild as hell lately, and it seems like that won’t stop soon. After setting record-high temperatures
in St. Louis just a few weeks ago, we were just about to feel settled into chilly winter weather until today when the temperature could hit as high as 62 degrees again.
But the whiplash comes right back after this afternoon because a cold front is moving in this evening that will drag us down to 27 degrees overnight. This evening also brings the potential for severe storms starting as early as 5 p.m.
There’s a big storm system whipping up in the southern United States today, and we might catch the edge of it here in St. Louis. The storm is described as potentially “monstrous” by CNN because it could include a combination of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. The tornadoes it has the potential to spawn could be categorized as high as Level 5, which is the highest (and scariest) tornado ranking.
CNN says
that some 40 million people are under threat from this storm system today and that a large section of the population in the southern U.S. should be ready to take shelter as the threat increases.
The U.S. National Weather Service here in St. Louis is keeping an eye on the cold front and says that the biggest question in regards to potential severity is “How much instability can get here before the front blows through.”
So far the NWS says
they have “low confidence on severe storms occurring this far North” but it looks like the areas in Missouri south of St. Louis might not be so lucky.
For the most up-to-date information on the storm, keep an eye on local meteorologists or the National Weather Service of St. Louis Twitter page
.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter