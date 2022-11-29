Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today

It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis

By on Tue, Nov 29, 2022 at 11:33 am



The weather in the Midwest has been wild as hell lately, and it seems like that won’t stop soon. After setting record-high temperatures in St. Louis just a few weeks ago, we were just about to feel settled into chilly winter weather until today when the temperature could hit as high as 62 degrees again.

But the whiplash comes right back after this afternoon because a cold front is moving in this evening that will drag us down to 27 degrees overnight. This evening also brings the potential for severe storms starting as early as 5 p.m.

There’s a big storm system whipping up in the southern United States today, and we might catch the edge of it here in St. Louis. The storm is described as potentially “monstrous” by CNN because it could include a combination of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. The tornadoes it has the potential to spawn could be categorized as high as Level 5, which is the highest (and scariest) tornado ranking.

CNN says that some 40 million people are under threat from this storm system today and that a large section of the population in the southern U.S. should be ready to take shelter as the threat increases.

The U.S. National Weather Service here in St. Louis is keeping an eye on the cold front and says that the biggest question in regards to potential severity is “How much instability can get here before the front blows through.”

So far the NWS says they have “low confidence on severe storms occurring this far North” but it looks like the areas in Missouri south of St. Louis might not be so lucky.

For the most up-to-date information on the storm, keep an eye on local meteorologists or the National Weather Service of St. Louis Twitter page.


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Read More about Jaime Lees
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Man Captured Epic Fog Photo on His Phone

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis from above on Saturday morning

St. Louis Comes After Lawyer Who Accused Them of Sunshine Law Violations

By Ryan Krull

Attorney Elad Gross.

Check Out This 72,000-Square-Foot Missouri Home, Pensmore Chateau

By Benjamin Simon

A gigantic, cream-colored, castle-looking structure sits in the middle of a wooded area.

St. Louis PPP Fraudster: 'One Cardinal Way Here We Come'

By Ryan Krull

One Cardinal Way at Ballpark Village

Also in News

Fez-Hat-Wearing PETA Protesters to Beat Inflatable Elephants in St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

The protest is over the use of animals in the circus.

Over 400 Fake Super Bowl Rings Confiscated in St. Louis

By Benjamin Simon

The silver Lombardi Trophy sits on a ledge with a large TV showing Tom Brady in the background of a restaurant.

St. Louis PPP Fraudster: 'One Cardinal Way Here We Come'

By Ryan Krull

One Cardinal Way at Ballpark Village

Missouri Supreme Court Denies Motions to Delay Kevin Johnson's Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson, 37, is scheduled to be executed tomorrow for the 2005 murder of Sgt. William McEntee in Kirkwood.
More

Digital Issue

November 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us