Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

PROMO Missouri Ditches AB for Molson Coors

The Missouri-based LGBTQ advocacy organization wanted a brewer that "aligned with our mission and values"

By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 8:28 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge PROMO's last URBANAIRE gala, in 2019, packed Cortex. - COURTESY OF PROMO FUND
COURTESY OF PROMO FUND
PROMO's last URBANAIRE gala, in 2019, packed Cortex.
This Saturday, when supporters of Missouri's largest LGBTQ advocacy organization meet for their annual gala in St. Louis' Cortex building, they won't be drinking Budweiser.  In fact, for the first PROMO Missouri gala in recent memory, they'll be drinking products from rival Molson Coors.

Lacie Jett, director of development for PROMO Missouri, confirmed the switch to the RFT yesterday. She said it came at PROMO's behest.

"It's a challenging time for our community, " she said. "We wanted to go with a beverage provider that aligned not only with our mission and values, but the community's mission and values."

Anheuser-Busch, whose North American headquarters is based in St. Louis, has long been a supporter of PROMO's URBANAIRE gala. But the company has recently been shellshocked by the furor that resulted after trans influencer Dylvan Mulvaney posted a TikTok video promoting A-B and sharing a special one-off Bud Light can the brewer made using Mulvaney's image. A-B's seemingly clumsy apology served largely to alienate the very audience the Mulvaney collaboration was designed to court — and LGBTQ fans of A-B products were left just as angry as people who objected to the Mulvaney partnership. (Kid Rock, naturally, took things the furthest, destroying cases of Bud Light with an AR-15 before being caught on camera drinking the stuff.)

Jett stresses that "it wasn't just one stance" that led to the advocacy organization finding a new partner.

"Multiple things led up to it," she says. But, she says of the Mulvaney fracas, "It definitely did not help in us deciding not to go with them."

Jett says PROMO's national parent, Equality Federation, has a long partnership with Molson Coors, specifically citing its "Open and Proud Company" initiative, which spotlights 55,000 inclusive bars across the U.S. Moving to the Chicago-based company seemed like a natural fit. Now they'll be listed as the gala's "Ally in Equality," one of the top three sponsorship levels and worth about $7,500, including product donations.

Saturday's event is PROMO Missouri's first URBANAIRE since 2019. Previously a May event, it's now set to take place each fall. Tickets are available at urbanaire.org.
Related
Kid Rock Was Caught Drinking Bud Light and We Can't Stop Laughing at Him

Kid Rock Was Caught Drinking Bud Light and We Can't Stop Laughing at Him: Does this mean that Kid Rock is pro-trans now?

Related
Backers of legislation to ban gender-affirming treatments for minors waved signs that say “Kids 1st” during a March rally in the Missouri Capitol.

Judge Won't Block Missouri Ban on Transgender Treatments for Minors: Transgender youth will be barred from starting puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones beginning Monday

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Former St. John Vianney Nurse Pleads Guilty to Sex Crime Against Student

By Monica Obradovic

St. John Vianney High School.

Tony Bame Is the Pothole King of TikTok

By Rosalind Early

Tony Bame, pothole influencer.

Who Owns 'First Alert Weather'? KMOV's Owner Sues KSDK Over Use

By Ryan Krull

KSDK's use of 'Weather First' branding.

St. Louis Public Schools Pause College Kids Program

By Mike Fitzgerald

City Treasurer Adam Layne, who inherited College Kids from Mayor Jones, faced questions at a previous aldermanic meeting.

Also in News

Would-Be Missouri Governor Didn’t Burn Books — But Says He Totally Would

By Ryan Krull

Hot stuff.

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

By Monica Obradovic

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.

Missouri AG Sues Dollar General Over Deceptive Pricing

By Ryan Krull

The AG's office has shopped at 147 Dollar Generals in the last 18 months. They kept the receipts.

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

By Jaime Lees

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us