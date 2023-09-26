PROMO Missouri Ditches AB for Molson Coors

Lacie Jett, director of development for PROMO Missouri, confirmed the switch to the RFT yesterday. She said it came at PROMO's behest.
"It's a challenging time for our community, " she said. "We wanted to go with a beverage provider that aligned not only with our mission and values, but the community's mission and values."
Anheuser-Busch, whose North American headquarters is based in St. Louis, has long been a supporter of PROMO's URBANAIRE gala. But the company has recently been shellshocked by the furor that resulted after trans influencer Dylvan Mulvaney posted a TikTok video promoting A-B and sharing a special one-off Bud Light can the brewer made using Mulvaney's image. A-B's seemingly clumsy apology served largely to alienate the very audience the Mulvaney collaboration was designed to court — and LGBTQ fans of A-B products were left just as angry as people who objected to the Mulvaney partnership. (Kid Rock, naturally, took things the furthest, destroying cases of Bud Light with an AR-15 before being caught on camera drinking the stuff.)
Jett stresses that "it wasn't just one stance" that led to the advocacy organization finding a new partner.
"Multiple things led up to it," she says. But, she says of the Mulvaney fracas, "It definitely did not help in us deciding not to go with them."
Jett says PROMO's national parent, Equality Federation, has a long partnership with Molson Coors, specifically citing its "Open and Proud Company" initiative, which spotlights 55,000 inclusive bars across the U.S. Moving to the Chicago-based company seemed like a natural fit. Now they'll be listed as the gala's "Ally in Equality," one of the top three sponsorship levels and worth about $7,500, including product donations.
Saturday's event is PROMO Missouri's first URBANAIRE since 2019. Previously a May event, it's now set to take place each fall. Tickets are available at urbanaire.org.
