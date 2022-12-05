Proper Cannabis Adds Fourth St. Louis Location

Proper expects $5 million in sales from new store once recreational-use sales go into effect

By on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge A logo of a fox in a hat overlooks a seating area with a glass case showing products.
PROVIDED BY PROPER CANNABIS
Proper recently finished construction on its fourth St. Louis-area location.

Proper Cannabis plans to open its fourth location in the St. Louis area in the coming months, St. Louis Business Journal reports.

The St. Louis-based company recently finished construction on its newest location in Bridgeton, where it will replace a former Bank of America. Once approved by the state,  business could begin within 60 days.

The new building comes just one month after Missouri voted to legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 years or older. Recreational marijuana could be available for purchase as early as February. Previously, only medical marijuana license holders could purchase weed in the state.

The Bridgeton location will cover 2,500 square feet and employ 15 people. Proper also has medical dispensaries in Crestwood, Mehlville and Warrenton. It opened a Kansas City facility in November.

Proper CEO John Pennington told St. Louis Business Journal that the company is planning for major growth. It recently increased its production facility by more than 25,000 square feet, and he estimated that the Bridgeton company will bring $5 million in sales.

“We’ve been prepping for the adult use, and we’re ready to go,” Pennington told St. Louis Business Journal. “I think we planned and budgeted accordingly in advance of the election, and now we’re ready to tackle the next set of challenges and excitements.”

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Benjamin Simon

Read More about Benjamin Simon
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rams Hatch Desperate Scheme To Fill Seats as St. Louis Swims in Kroenke Cash

By Daniel Hill

Aw, poor Stan.

Rippling Beefcake Mark McCloskey Busts Out the Big Guns For His Birthday

By Daniel Hill

Rippling Beefcake Mark McCloskey Busts Out the Big Guns For His Birthday

I Made My Students Delete Their Favorite App. The Joke Was on Me

By Liz Chiarello

It's hard going app-free.

For 26 Years, Missouri Man Cashed Dead Mom's Social Security Checks

By Ryan Krull

A man pleaded guilty in federal court today to cashing his dead mother's social security checks for more than two decades.

Also in News

Drunkards Rejoice: Taco Bell Rated Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Missouri

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri's north star

Hartmann: A County Government Without Honor

By Ray Hartmann

The county council has just appealed a settlement over Tim Fitch's pension after reaching an agreement months ago to settle.

Fundraiser Seeks Support for Khorry Ramey After Father's Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson with his daughter, Khorry Ramey, shortly before his arrest in 2005.

For 26 Years, Missouri Man Cashed Dead Mom's Social Security Checks

By Ryan Krull

A man pleaded guilty in federal court today to cashing his dead mother's social security checks for more than two decades.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us