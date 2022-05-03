Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Protester Appears to Be Hit By Car at Pro-Choice Rally in St. Louis

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 8:32 pm

click to enlarge We've hidden the license plate on this vehicle. No other alterations have been made to this photo. - REUBEN HEMMER
Reuben Hemmer
We've hidden the license plate on this vehicle. No other alterations have been made to this photo.

Activists gathered downtown Tuesday afternoon to protest the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. Eyewitnesses are reporting that a protester was hit by a car.

The RFT had a photographer, Reuben Hemmer, at the protest.  Here’s what he said:

“Basically I heard what sounded like a big 'slap' and I looked over and saw this driver continuing to push forward with this person on their car. He did not jump on the car. There was a cop car immediately behind the driver, and as soon as the cops turned on their lights the driver stopped. People rushed the car, and the cops intervened. They initially put the driver in the back of their cop car, but then let the driver get back in his car to move it. He stayed in his car for a good amount of time, and I’m not sure what happened after that. I assume he was arrested, but I can’t say for sure. The cops then offered to use their cars to block the street off so nothing like that would happen again.”

We'll continue to update this story as it evolves. We’ve also reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to confirm the incident and will update this story when we hear back.

We've attached more photos of the incident below.

Police approach the vehicle. - REUBEN HEMMER
Reuben Hemmer
Police approach the vehicle.

Activists gather around the car. - REUBEN HEMMER
Reuben Hemmer
Activists gather around the car.


Activists talk. - REUBEN HEMMER
Reuben Hemmer
Activists talk.

The crowd gathers around the police car. - REUBEN HEMMER
Reuben Hemmer
The crowd gathers around the police car.

Protesters look on at the scene. - REUBEN HEMMER
Reuben Hemmer
Protesters look on at the scene.

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]
Bellefontaine Neighbors South of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]
Bellefontaine Neighbors South of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]
Bellefontaine Neighbors South of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]

Trending

NAACP Hopes Crestwood Lawsuit Sparks Conversation About County Food Deserts

By Monica Obradovic

The NAACP does not see the sense in putting a Dierbergs directly across the street from a Schnucks.

St. Louis County Man to Be Put to Death for Murders Committed in 1996

By Ryan Krull

Carman Deck is scheduled to be put to death tomorrow.

Here's What It Means for Missouri If Roe v. Wade is Overturned

By Jenna Jones and Ryan Krull

The Supreme Court of the United States has voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, according to a draft opinion obtained by Politico.

$7 Million and Counting: COVID Relief Fraud Allegations Mount in Eastern Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

Also in News

$7 Million and Counting: COVID Relief Fraud Allegations Mount in Eastern Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

Here's What It Means for Missouri If Roe v. Wade is Overturned

By Jenna Jones and Ryan Krull

The Supreme Court of the United States has voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, according to a draft opinion obtained by Politico.

Union Police Shoot and Kill Dog

By Monica Obradovic

Home security footage shows children running after officers shot a dog nearby.

St. Louis County Man to Be Put to Death for Murders Committed in 1996

By Ryan Krull

Carman Deck is scheduled to be put to death tomorrow.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us