Protester Appears to Be Hit By Car at Pro-Choice Rally in St. Louis

Activists gathered downtown Tuesday afternoon to protest the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. Eyewitnesses are reporting that a protester was hit by a car.
The RFT had a photographer, Reuben Hemmer, at the protest. Here’s what he said:
“Basically I heard what sounded like a big 'slap' and I looked over and saw this driver continuing to push forward with this person on their car. He did not jump on the car. There was a cop car immediately behind the driver, and as soon as the cops turned on their lights the driver stopped. People rushed the car, and the cops intervened. They initially put the driver in the back of their cop car, but then let the driver get back in his car to move it. He stayed in his car for a good amount of time, and I’m not sure what happened after that. I assume he was arrested, but I can’t say for sure. The cops then offered to use their cars to block the street off so nothing like that would happen again.”
We'll continue to update this story as it evolves. We’ve also reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to confirm the incident and will update this story when we hear back.
We've attached more photos of the incident below.