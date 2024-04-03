Public Gets Cut Off as St. Louis Runs Out of Money For Camera Crew

As the St. Louis Board of Aldermen inches closer to the end of its 2023-2024 legislative session, a surprising budget problem is limiting public comment at key committee meetings: The four-figure overtime budget for its public access streaming service.

A city ordinance requires the streaming of all aldermanic meetings, including committee meetings, via its STL TV service. But the budget for overtime pay for the service was a paltry $4,500 this fiscal year, and this year’s high volume of evening events has blown right through it.

“I can't speak for other departments or bodies, but I know the Board of Alderman has made an intentional effort this year to schedule committee hearings in the evening knowing that members of the public cannot participate during work/school hours,” says Yusuf Daneshyar, spokesman for Aldermanic President Megan Green. “I believe there are ongoing discussions to address STL TV's need for overtime pay.”

Last week offered a perfect example of exactly how the budgetary problem is hurting the public. To avoid having to pay for evening overtime, two public meetings were scheduled back to back. There was the Public Safety Committee Meeting at 2 p.m. with a sharp cut off at 3:30 so the Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee Meeting could begin.

This left no time for public comments during the first meeting, despite activists, members of the community, and unhoused individuals packing the room to discuss the Mayor’s plans to possibly place tiny homes at the site of the Workhouse.

The second meeting was also cut short, leaving several speakers both in support and opposition to a bill changing the approval process for new shelters in St. Louis unable to comment before the committee voted. Its approval sent the bill to the full Board of Aldermen.

The committee apologized for cutting off public comment, saying the strict 5 p.m. cutoff was due to a lack of funding to pay overtime to STL TV and promising those who wish to speak that they will have a chance Tuesday.

“Understanding that STL TV's overtime funds had been depleted, Chairwoman Clark Hubbard wanted to respect their staff's time,” the spokesperson said of the HUDZ committee meeting.

The additional hearing for Board Bill 227 took place Tuesday at 11 a.m. during the HUDZ committee meeting. This will likely be the last public hearing on the bill before it is called for a final vote. The last day of the legislative session is April 15.



