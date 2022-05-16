Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Public Safety Director Responds to Weekend Violence

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 6:15 pm

click to enlarge File photo of St. Louis Metropolitan Police vehicle. - @PASA/FLICKR
@pasa/Flickr
File photo of St. Louis Metropolitan Police vehicle.

The City of St. Louis has seen two particularly violent weekends in a row.

This weekend saw five homicides and eight wounded due to gun violence. On Saturday afternoon, a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed on Minnesota Avenue in south city. Later that afternoon, a man was killed outside a bar in Jeff-Vander-Lou in north city. That evening, police responded to a shots-fired call in Bevo Mill and found a man found dead outside his home.

The final two violent deaths happened within an hour in north St. Louis city. A little after 1 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting at the River Trail Apartments in Baden. That victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. About thirty minutes later, police responded to another shooting in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. A man and woman had both been shot. The man later succumbed to his injuries.

"This weekend, unfortunately, was a particularly violent weekend, and we're concerned about all of these incidents," said City of St. Louis Interim Public Safety Director Public Safety Daniel Isom at his weekly press conference this morning.

The previous weekend was similarly violent. Thirteen individuals were shot, four of whom perished.

"There are a number of factors that make weekends, weekend evenings in particular, more of a problem in terms of criminal behavior," Isom said. "On the weekends, people are staying out later — two, three o'clock in the morning."

He added that police were working to determine how to best shift personnel to have greater presence on weekends and at night.

Overall, homicides in the city are down slightly compared to last year. On this date last year, there had been 70 homicides in the city. There have been 66 homicides in 2022 so far.
At the press conference, Isom also addressed the issue of groups of unaccompanied juveniles causing "nuisance" downtown.

Following the Annie Malone parade on Sunday, police received multiple calls concerning groups of juveniles who had gathered at Kiener Plaza, Isom said. Later on, another group of minors gathered a few blocks away at the intersection of Ninth and Pine. There was one incident of multiple shots being fired into one of those crowds, but no one was injured.

"A large group of juveniles, that in of itself is not a problem," Isom said. “But when you do have groups that might get into disturbances, get into fights, which is what is occurring downtown, then that is problematic."

Isom also cited large numbers of juveniles riding scooters on sidewalks and in the middle of streets, which he said is "unsafe and unsettling."

"I understand that youth need something to do and a place to go,” Isom said, adding later, "Do not drop your children off downtown unsupervised. We want families to be safe, and large groups roaming late at night is not safe. disruptive behavior draws resources away from preventing crime in our neighborhoods."

