Pusha T Shouts Out Fan Who Lost (and Found) Leg at St. Louis Show

When Mitchell Buchan did a backflip, he lost his leg. But the story has a happy ending

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 2:55 pm

Mitchell Buchan lost (and found) his leg at last week's Pusha T show in St. Louis.
Courtesy Mitchell Buchan
Mitchell Buchan lost (and found) his leg at last week's Pusha T show in St. Louis.

This past weekend, Pusha T's show in St. Louis made headlines for reasons having nothing to do with the Virginia Beach rapper's performance.

A little after 5 a.m. the morning after the show, @mitchellbuchn tweeted, "@PUSHA_T i lost my prosthetic leg at your stl show, still had fun tho"
Despite the tweet being sent just a little bit after 5 a.m., Pusha T responded in just a matter of minutes.

In a quote Tweet, the "If You Know You Know" rapper responded, "We gotta find that man…if you were at the STL show and know where my guy’s prosthetic leg is…pls hand it over."
The RFT spoke to the man behind the tweet, 18-year-old Mitchell Buchan, who Tweets as @mitchellbuchn. He says he was at the Pageant Thursday for the Pusha show, which he tells the RFT was "lit."

Buchan, who uses a prosthetic leg, says that when Pusha started performing "Mercy," a Kanye West song Pusha T features on, Buchan started dancing and a circle formed around him.

"He got a prosthetic leg,” someone in the crowd yelled, impressed.

"I was feeling myself so I tried to do a backflip; then my leg fell off and got lost in the crowd," Buchan says. "I couldn’t find it, so I hopped to the back of the venue and watched from there."

Buchan says that when Pusha T played his favorite song, "Runaway" (another Kanye collaboration), some jerk in the audience remarked, “Runaway… just like your leg haha.”

"I wanted to knock him out," Buchan says. "Kinda ruined my vibe."

Eighteen-year-old Mitchell Buchan
Courtesy Mitchell Buchan
Eighteen-year-old Mitchell Buchan

Fortunately, Buchan says, a security guard got the leg back to him after the show. He'd already gotten his leg back when he sent the original tweet.

Pusha T had misinterpreted the Tweet and thought the leg was still missing.

"It's still cool that he tried [to help] though," Buchan says.

Pusha's tweet about Buchan's leg currently has more than 3,000 retweets and 16,000 likes.

One Twitter user responded to it, "How son get home with no leg?"

To which Buchan jokingly responded, "I hopped."

Someone clearly very familiar with the Gateway City, weighed in on the incident saying, "Only in St. Louis."

The rapper's tour continues with a show in Kansas City tomorrow night.

Pusha T
Press Photo
Pusha T

We welcome tips and feedback.
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

