Queer Event 'Faeded' Abruptly Cancelled from Delmar Hall

Delmar Hall said they "didn't want that kind of event at their venue," a rep for the sponsor says

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 3:59 pm

click to enlarge Maxi Glamour.
COURTESY PHOTO
Maxi Glamour's Faeded event was originally planned for Saturday evening.
An event to celebrate queer people and people of color was abruptly cancelled this week after an alleged dispute between the event's venue and sponsor.

The St. Louis-based musician and drag artist Maxi Glamour says their event Faeded was cancelled after someone they believed to be the owner of Delmar Hall told the event's sponsor, BeLeaf Medical, he "didn't want the show there."

Glamour had been prepared to host Faeded at Delmar Hall Saturday evening. However, Glamour says the event was cancelled after someone at Delmar Hall berated BeLeaf, which had rented the venue, and left them with no choice but to cancel.

BeLeaf Medical owns Swade and Sinse Cannabis brands. Emily Meshell, a media relations director working with BeLeaf, says Delmar Hall's owner did not want to host the event.

Delmar Hall opened in 2016 under ownership of Joe Edwards and Pat Hagin. They also own the Pageant, which sits next door on Delmar.

"Basically, the owner, or whoever was giving the tour at Delmar this morning, freaked out and didn't want that kind of event at their venue," Meshell says. "I guess they didn't realize what it was going to be beforehand. They said they made it to where it was just not a good environment to bring a queer event."

Glamour alleges that the owner of Delmar Hall at one point started "screaming and cussing" at someone from BeLeaf.  Meshell could not confirm this, but says a staffer on BeLeaf's marketing team had "not a great conversation" this morning as they toured Delmar Hall.

Glamour says Delmar Hall also tried to cut the event's set by an hour and were slow to let organizers tour the space.

"They seemed really bothered and quick to get us out," Glamour says.

A staff member who answered the phone at Delmar Hall said Faeded's sponsor had cancelled the event, but did not have any more information. The staffer would not give their name but promised to pass on the RFT's request for comment. A message sent to the general email for the Delmar Hall/the Pageant has so far gone unanswered. (We'll update this post if we hear back.)

After the RFT reached out to Delmar Hall, Glamour says, someone from the venue  called to apologize Friday afternoon. The person told Glamour the cancellation was not about the content of the show, but that they'd underestimated how much staff they needed.

Regardless, Glamour doesn't believe Delmar Hall's behavior was anti-drag or anti-queer, but called into question how some St. Louis venues treat local artists.

"I really think they don't respect some musicians," Glamour says. "How much does identity have to do with how much respect you get in the music industry?"

Glamour's event, Faeded, is a "costumed, high-fantasy dance party" and recurring music production. Its last three occurrences were held at the Crack Fox cocktail lounge in downtown St. Louis.

Past lines for Faeded have stretched out the door, so Glamour sought Delmar Hall for its larger size. They've also performed there in the past.

"We're looking to create something where people feel safe and seen," Glamour says of Faeded. "Where local musicians can get their needs met and feel like validated in their own city."

Update: In a statement on Saturday, BeLeaf said this: "It's unfortunate to have to reschedule at an alternative venue. We always insist our creative partners are welcomed, comfortable and fully accommodated at any venue we choose to partner with."

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
