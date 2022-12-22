Rasheen Aldridge Joins Crowded Race for Ward 14 St. Louis Alderman

The State Representative will face off with incumbents Brandon Bosley and James Page

By on Thu, Dec 22, 2022 at 3:01 pm

click to enlarge State Representative Rasheen Aldridge, wearing a suit jacket, button-down shirt and a tie, speaks in front of a microphone.
TIM BOMMEL/HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS
State Representative Rasheen Aldridge will run for Ward 14 alderman.

One of the most competitive races for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen just got even more competitive on Thursday.

Democratic State Representative Rasheen Aldridge Jr. announced this week that he will run to represent the city's 14th Ward.

Aldridge, who previously served as a member of the Ferguson Commission, is a state representative for the 78th District in St. Louis, which covers part of the 14th Ward. He has held the seat since 2019.

He confirmed his candidacy for alderman on Twitter this morning:
Aldridge’s announcement sets up a competitive three-way race. His opponents are Ward 3 alderman Brandon Bosley and Ward 5 alderman James Page, who are both now in the same ward since the city is downsizing from 28 to 14 wards.

Bosley comes from a family of St. Louis politicians — his father, Freeman Bosley Sr., is the longest-standing alderman in city history; his brother, Freeman Bosley Jr., was the first Black mayor in St. Louis; his mother, Lucinda Frazier, is a committeewoman; and his sister, LaKeySha Bosley, is a state representative. Bosley has held his post as an alderman since 2017.

With backing from city-wide progressives, Page entered the political scene last year with an impressive victory over Tammika Hubbard, who had the position since 2012. He serves on the Saint Louis Downtown Neighborhood Association board.

Ward 14 has about 20,000 people and stretches from downtown to northeast St. Louis.

With the deadline to file approaching on January 6, as of Thursday afternoon, over 30 people have officially signed on to run for alderman.

Three wards, including Ward 14, will feature a battle between incumbents. Ward 3 will pit current aldermen Bret Narayan against Joseph Vaccaro, while Ward 13 will hold Lisa Middlebrook against Pam Boyd.

