Ray Hartmann Is Taking His Talents to Substack

THEO WELLING He'll always be "our" Ray Hartmann.

This week, Riverfront Times founder Ray Hartmann moves on from the weekly column he’s written for the paper since 2019 — and onto Substack. Hartmann hasn’t owned the paper since 1998 but has kept himself busy with other business ventures, including a stint owning St. Louis Magazine, nearly four years hosting a talk show on KTRS (550 AM) and his ongoing run as a panelist (and co-founder) of Nine PBS’ Donnybrook. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Why Substack? It’s a platform that I think is perfect for someone in my position — someone who has been doing this a long time and has an audience. I’m about to have two kids in college in the next year, and there are two things that I think I need more of: One is flexibility, and the other is money.

This solves that? We’ll see. One person I follow on Substack is Thom Hartmann, a prominent progressive writer. He has 38,000 subscribers. He publishes something called the Hartmann Report. I suspect I’ll lower the Hartmann average on Substack, but I think there’s room for me to do well. I’ve written over 1,000 columns for the RFT over the years, and I’ve really enjoyed the past four years. But at this point, I need more flexibility in my life, which is one reason I’ve stopped doing radio.

I’m going to miss the RFT, but I’m not going to miss the deadlines — and I know the people who have to enforce those deadlines are not going to miss me. But we’re planning for me to continue to contribute occasionally.

“Ray Hartmann’s St. Louis Insider” will provide local and state coverage. And unlike some Substacks, you’re asking everyone who wants to read it to pay. Are you worried that’s a big ask? No, I don’t. The truth is that, contrary to what a lot of people think, two years out from bankruptcy, I’m in good standing with the taxing authorities, but I have a payment plan, and it’s substantial. I’ve always paid my fair share of taxes or more. If you want to criticize me, show me the seven-figure tax check you’ve written.

Charter membership for your Substack includes the ability to participate in a monthly Zoom call titled "Ray Hartmann Shuts Up and Listens.” What’s the idea there? We’ll find out, but I think there’s a lot of people who will be interested. I know from just going to the grocery store that a lot of people watch Donnybrook and read the column and like to interact. This gives them a chance to do that, and more than that, it gives me a chance to get some ideas. I think it’ll be fun. This is all about flexibility and trial and error. People will get a chance to get their ideas out. I’m going to come away from those monthly sessions with content. If someone wants to get the word out about the need for or against red light cameras, they’re going to have a forum, and I might take it from there and share it.

You’re also getting into grant writing. Anything you’d want to share about that?

Part of it is, I'm looking for new and interesting things to do. I’m an old marathoner and I’m sort of at the 24-mile mark. When your ‘things to do’ list starts ‘don’t fall down,’ you want to find new and interesting things to do — that also, frankly, can be monetized. And I found two. I just finished a course at Northwestern University in grant writing, and I think it’s a really interesting challenge, and hopefully I’ll be able to do some good things strictly on a freelance basis to help local organizations to find significant funding they might not otherwise be able to get.

You’ve been observing Missouri politics for a long time. Do you see any hope for Democrats in this state? You never say never. If you’d asked that question about Republicans in 1964, they would have said no. I think there’s hope for them. I actually do. They still start statewide with a 40 percent base. There’s hope. A lot of what’s happened has been driven by a cult of personality. And it can change.